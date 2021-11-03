Ethiopian leader, marking year of war, says he will bury his foes “with our blood”

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality” as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faults all sides for committing abuses. She says “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea. The investigation was hampered by authorities’ intimidation and restrictions and didn’t visit some of the war’s worst-affected locations. The report is a rare collaboration by the U.N. human rights office with the government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. It comes a day before the war’s one-year mark. Africa’s second most populous country is in a new state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten the capital.

UNITED NATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO