CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IMF working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing – Georgieva

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund is working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing, and growing numbers of...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Global warming goal on ‘life support,’ U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
ADVOCACY
hot96.com

Germany plans record investments in climate protection, digitisation – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next government can build its future policies on solid public finances thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues and an economic recovery following the pandemic, acting Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. “We want to continue supporting this trend with record investments in digitisation, scientific...
ENVIRONMENT
hot96.com

World Bank aims to replace canceled ‘Doing Business’ report in two years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank plans to unveil in about two years a replacement for its flagship ‘Doing Business’ report on countries’ business climate, that was canceled after a data-rigging scandal, the bank’s chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters. Reinhart, who was elevated to senior management as part of...
ECONOMY
BBC

Mark Carney at COP26: Countries should have a carbon price

Every country should try to have a “price on carbon”, the UK prime minister’s finance adviser for COP26 has said. The former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, told the BBC’s Christian Fraser that although a global carbon price would be the best option, carbon taxes would probably have to be related to a country’s resources.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
pbs.org

Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Un#Reuters
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
hot96.com

UN climate summit lands pledges to slash emissions from cars, planes and ships

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Automakers, airlines and governments unveiled a raft of pledges at the U.N. climate summit on Wednesday to slash greenhouse gas emissions from global transport, albeit with some conspicuous absences. Driving, flying and shipping contribute nearly a quarter of the world’s manmade greenhouse gas emissions, making transport a...
CARS
hot96.com

Factbox-Reactions to U.N. climate conference draft agreement

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – The British hosts of the U.N. climate summit have proposed that countries increase their ambitions to slash greenhouse gases by the end of 2022 in a draft political decision. The proposal will be negotiated at the two-week COP26 conference in Glasgow, which is due to end...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Climate performance index leaves top three places blank as ‘no country doing enough’

A climate performance index launched alongside the Cop26 summit left the top three spots empty, saying no country is doing enough to combat the crisis.It announced its ranking for 60 countries that account for more than 90 per cent of the world’s emissions based on their climate change mitigation efforts. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) developed by Germanwatch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network (CAN) ranked Denmark, Sweden and Norway on the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, the highest ranks attained by any country.The index assessed countries in four categories — greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use...
ENVIRONMENT
hot96.com

UK’s Frost to EU: Stay calm and don’t threaten retaliation

LONDON (Reuters) – British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that Brussels should stay calm and avoid embarking on “massive and disproportionate retaliation” if London follows through on its threat to escalate a post-Brexit trade dispute. Frost said he wasn’t yet ready to give up on talks aimed at...
ECONOMY
hot96.com

Fed’s Daly: too early to know how tight U.S. labor market is

(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said it is too early to know how far the U.S. economy is from full employment, adding that there won’t be better clarity until the middle of next year. “It’s going to take time to know,” Daly told...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming.The Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, which says it represents companies behind almost half of the Latin American nation's economy, has called upon the government to clamp down on illegal deforestation and ease its hardline stance over carbon markets.Those demands appeared to be bearing fruit.Last week, Brazil surprised observers by joining an international...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy