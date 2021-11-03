German new car registrations fall 35% in October due to chip shortage

After a number of major emissions scandals, it would seem as though Volkswagen would get its act together, and it has to a certain degree. The German auto manufacturer has been hard at work electrifying its fleet of cars and has launched some exciting new models, including the ID.4 and the sexy ID.5. The company now aims to take the fight directly to Tesla and is serious about zero emissions, but the brand is still being haunted by its dirty past. The latest legal trouble for VW comes from the eco-warriors at Greenpeace, which is now suing the company over its carbon emissions targets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO