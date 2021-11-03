CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German new car registrations fall 35% in October due to chip shortage

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – New car registrations in Germany fell 35%, to around 179,000 vehicles, in October as the global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production bottlenecks, a person familiar...

CNBC

Ford's U.S. sales continued to recover from chip shortage in October

DETROIT — Ford Motor's U.S. vehicle sales showed positive signs of recovery from an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips that's wreaked havoc on the global automotive industry this year. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 175,918 new vehicles in October, down by 4% from a year ago but...
BUSINESS
CBS Detroit

Ford, GM Profits Fall As Sales Drop Due To Chip Shortage

DETROIT (AP) — The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at both Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots. Ford‘s net income of $1.83 billion fell 23% from a year ago, while GM‘s profit dropped 40%...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Chip shortage continues to hit car production as UK output falls

The UK’s car manufacturing sector was hit by the global microchip shortage yet again in September, with output down by more than 40 percent. According to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a mere 67,169 new cars were built on these shores last month. That figure...
WORLD
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo to produce 20% fewer Switch consoles due to chip shortage

According to a Nikkei report, Nintendo will be making 20 percent fewer Switch consoles amid the chip shortage that has been affecting the entire industry as well as technology as a whole. Availability of semiconductors and other electronic parts continues to be limited. In the fiscal year through March, Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
NBC Connecticut

The Global Chip Shortage Is Continuing to Wreak Havoc for the Car Giants

LONDON — The global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc on the automotive sector, with several of the world's biggest carmakers blaming the crisis for disappointing financial results this week. Volkswagen and Stellantis said Thursday that the ongoing semiconductor shortage remains a major problem for them. "It was a...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Jaguar Land Rover Sales And Revenues Fall In Q3 Due To Chip Shortage

Jaguar Land Rover has posted a significant loss for the third quarter due to lower sales caused by the global semiconductor shortage. The British car manufacturer delivered 64,032 vehicles to dealerships between July and September, a 12.8 per cent decrease year-on-year. Retail sales also fell by 18.4 per cent to 92,710 vehicles. Nevertheless, JLR says demand for its products is strong as it has outstanding orders for more than 125,000 vehicles.
BUSINESS
Washington Missourian

No end in sight for global car computer chip shortage

For months, global computer chip shortages have plagued auto manufacturers, forcing them to cut back on vehicle production and distribution to local car dealerships. The chip shortage — combined with other pandemic-related logistics issues — has led to empty dealership lots, limited options and extended wait times for ordered vehicles.
WASHINGTON, MO
ShareCast

New car registrations fall as supply chain crunch continues

Demand-side pressures also evident as consumer confidence weakens. Private new car registrations were lower on the year in October, according to fresh industry figures on Thursday morning, as both supply constraints and demand held back the market. A total of 58,405 new cars were registered in the UK in October,...
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple lost $6 billon this quarter due to chip ongoing shortage and manufacturing delays

In its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, Apple revealed that it earned revenue of $83.4 billion (about $102.96 billion), a year-over-year increase of 29 percent. However, this number is well below Wall Street expectations of $84.85 billion (roughly $104.7 billion CAD). In an interview with CNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that supply chain constraints had a significant impact on Apple’s earnings this quarter.
MARKETS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Car dealerships facing new and used car shortages

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s a tiny piece of the puzzle--it can sit on the top of your finger, but it’s causing some big problems for car manufacturers and dealerships. Car dealerships across the nation are finding their lots growing emptier every day. “We’ve never seen anything like...
CASPER, WY
thedrive

Here Are the Features Missing From New BMWs Thanks to the Chip Shortage

Carmakers have a choice to send cars out the door with missing features due to supply chain issues, and BMW has made its choice. BMW came into the decade as one of the automakers better-prepared for supply chain problems. Its supply "task force" is reported to have seen the chip problem coming from further out, and is probably behind BMW's hesitance to use rare minerals in its electric motors. Even so, BMW has not escaped the impacts of the global supply chain breakdown, and has finally resorted to culling some standard and/or optional equipment from certain models.
CARS
hot96.com

China vehicle sales fall 9.4% in October – industry body

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s auto sales fell in October for a sixth consecutive month, slumping 9.4% from a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday, as a prolonged global shortage of semiconductors disrupts production. Overall sales in the world’s biggest car market were 2.33 million vehicles in October, data from...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is In Trouble, Again

After a number of major emissions scandals, it would seem as though Volkswagen would get its act together, and it has to a certain degree. The German auto manufacturer has been hard at work electrifying its fleet of cars and has launched some exciting new models, including the ID.4 and the sexy ID.5. The company now aims to take the fight directly to Tesla and is serious about zero emissions, but the brand is still being haunted by its dirty past. The latest legal trouble for VW comes from the eco-warriors at Greenpeace, which is now suing the company over its carbon emissions targets.
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Volkswagen plans farewell to legendary Santana model in China

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen plans to stop making Santana cars in China, bidding farewell after over three decades to its first Chinese-made model that became a symbol of the country’s rising middle class and helped fuel the German carmaker’s popularity. Volkswagen AG’s joint venture with SAIC Motor will end production...
ECONOMY

