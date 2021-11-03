Videos: Shin Megami Tensei V “Daily Demon” Volumes 192 – 193

Can’t wait to experience Eternal Radiance on your Nintendo Switch? Well, you may want to grab the game’s upcoming physical release to dive in as soon as possible!. 1Print Games has confirmed that the game will release first as a physical edition for Nintendo Switch – with the digital release date of the game currently undetermined as at the time of writing. In other words, the best way to experience Eternal Radiance on Switch as soon as possible will be to order a physical edition of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO