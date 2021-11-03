CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Videos: Shin Megami Tensei V “Daily Demon” Volumes 192 – 193

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has published new episodes of their “Daily Demon” series introducing demons featured in Shin Megami Tensei V. The episodes this time focus on the Element Aeros and the Tyrant Loki, showing off their designs in the game and some of their...

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepolar.com

Shin Megami Tensei V’s Newest Trailer Exhibits a Metropolis in Ruins

ATLUS has posted a brand new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V. This new trailer reveals what’s left of Tokyo in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere that the protagonist must confront. The protagonist must be a part of a battle between mild and darkish to dictate the destiny of the world and enterprise via the realm of Da’at to forge his personal path.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Review – Shin Megami Tensei V

The Shin Megami Tensei series is a fascinating corner of its genre rooted in theology, philosophy, and an Ars Goetia worth of demons. While each entry’s scenario and characters change, the commonalities remain consistent. This is especially true for the entries that have come after Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, including spin-offs like Tokyo Mirage Sessions and the majority of the Persona series.
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Rise X Sonic The Hedgehog Collab Coming This November

Capcom has shared an update regarding the Monster Hunter Rise X Sonic The Hedgehog collaboration that was announced earlier this year. According to a post on the official Japanese Monster Hunter Rise Twitter account, Sonic The Hedgehog content will be coming to Monster Hunter Rise this November to celebrate the blue blur’s 30th Anniversary. At the time of this writing, further details about what this content might be have yet to be announced.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Megami Tensei#Demons#Atlus#The Element Aeros#English#Norse
nintendosoup.com

“Y School Heroes” Trademarked In The West

Level-5 has filed a new trademark for “Y School Heroes” in the west. The trademark can be found on Justia Trademarks, and covers games, entertainment, and other related media. For those who may not be aware, Y School Heroes: Bustlin School Life is the English name for the Yo-Kai Watch spin-off game Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu which has so far only been released in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Fishing Paradiso For Nintendo Switch Announced, Launches Early 2022

Looking for a chill adventure where you can just kick back and cast out your fishing line? This upcoming title from Odencat Inc. might be right up your alley!. The developer has announced that its fishing RPG Fishing Paradiso will be hitting Nintendo Switch in Early 2022. The game will see players waking in an afterlife where they embark on a myriad of fishing expeditions!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story Announced For Switch

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Choice Provisions have announced Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story for Switch. The game is a rhythm runner starring Ziggs, one of the Yordle champions from Riot’s MOBA League Of Legends, as he goes on a rampage through the steampunk city of Piltover. It is due to launch on November 16th for Switch, PC and Netflix’s mobile app.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Naruto Shippuden Crossover Announced For Fortnite

Epic Games has announced another crossover event for Fortnite. This time, Fortnite will be crossing over Naruto Shippuden, the second part of the popular ninja manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. The announcement was made via Twitter, showing Naruto’s iconic catchphrase along with a November 16th date, presumably when the crossover will officially launch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
nintendosoup.com

Eternal Radiance For Switch Will Launch First As A Physical Edition

Can’t wait to experience Eternal Radiance on your Nintendo Switch? Well, you may want to grab the game’s upcoming physical release to dive in as soon as possible!. 1Print Games has confirmed that the game will release first as a physical edition for Nintendo Switch – with the digital release date of the game currently undetermined as at the time of writing. In other words, the best way to experience Eternal Radiance on Switch as soon as possible will be to order a physical edition of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

SteamWorld Headhunter Announced As The Next SteamWorld Game

It looks like the next entry in the charming SteamWorld universe is now well on its way!. Thunderful Games has announced and revealed SteamWorld Headhunter – a new 3D third-person co-op action adventure game that will be a direct follow-up to SteamWorld Dig 2. Currently, no platforms or a release date for the game have been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Shin Megami Tensei V, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, Star Wars KOTOR

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Three iconic cities. Three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements, including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings these beloved worlds to life with new levels of detail – from the center of the criminal underworld to the pastel suits of the 1980s and the troubled state of San Andreas.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid Poisandra DLC Launches November 16th

NWay has revealed the release date for the second character in Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid‘s fourth Season Pass. Poisandra, one of the main villains from Power Rangers Dino Charge, will join the roster as DLC on November 16th 2021. A new trailer for the character was also shared, which you can view below:
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Video: Pikmin Bloom Game Overview Trailer

Last week, Niantic released Pikmin Bloom, their long awaited AR game based on the Pikmin franchise. Since then, Nintendo has uploaded an overview trailer for the game which goes over all the basic mechanics and features, including growing Pikmin, bringing them around the world, and sending them on expeditions. Check...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Flying Type Pokemon Mini Nanoblock Up For Pre-Order

Nanoblock enthusiasts can now reserve even more adorable and miniature Pokemon for their collection, in advance!. A full box set of Kawada’s Flying Type Pokemon Mini Nanoblock figures can now be pre-ordered directly over here (while stocks last). The set should ship worldwide starting from 27 November 2021 onward, as long as the seller is “Amazon.co.jp”.
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

CHUCHEL Heading To Nintendo Switch In 2022

A fresh and zany comedy adventure will be making its way yo Switch fans in the future!. Developer Amanita Design, in partnership with RedDeer, has announced that CHUCHEL will be hitting Nintendo Switch in 2022. First released on mobile devices in 2018, the charming title sees players in the shoes of a fuzzy creature who sets out to retrieve a delicious cherry!
VIDEO GAMES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Surprising Character

“NCIS” has seen a lot of change within the last season or two. However, it has also seen much change over the course of its now 19 seasons on the air. And while “NCIS” fans continue to adjust to the show’s newest team lead, Agent Alden Parker, one sect of “NCIS” fans have actually aired their grievances about an earlier cast member. Interestingly, the character has filled a major role on the show for multiple seasons. However, many say they “can’t stand” him.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy