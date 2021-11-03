CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7 Day Forecast

By Timmy Albertson
WHIZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 26°. Calm winds. THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 46°. Calm winds during the...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
click orlando

Forecasting Change: Wet days getting wetter

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week on Forecasting Change we’re focusing on heavy precipitation. So many folks think of a changing climate as simply the earth getting warmer and the ice melting, but there are impacts that you might not think of. Primary among them: heavy rain. Since 1950, nearly 75%...
ORLANDO, FL
newsnet5

FORECAST: Last warm day before Winter returns

CLEVELAND — Scattered rain showers are likely tonight as a cold front moves in from the west. Winds will continue to gust above 25 miles per hour. Rain should end after midnight. We'll dry out on Friday with lots of morning sunshine. Clouds will return during the afternoon as winds...
CLEVELAND, OH
reviewjournal.com

Sunshine, warmth forecast for Veterans Day in Las Vegas

Sunny and mild conditions will prevail in Las Vegas for Veterans Day and the annual parade, according to the National Weather Service. A sunny sky with a high near 77 is forecast along with north-northeast winds around 11 mph. The parade is to start at 10 a.m. on Fourth Street....
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHNT-TV

Veterans Day Parade Forecast

First, the parade is now at 10am. It moved up because of the potential of rain. Futurecast has rain moving northwest Alabama around mid-morning. Look for wet weather to take over Madison County/Huntsville to 11am-Noon. There is the potential of an isolated thunderstorm as well. Hopefully we can get the first hour so in before it gets soggy.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
Environment
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Veterans Day ahead

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick...
ENVIRONMENT
KOMU

Forecast: Cooler with breezy conditions for the next few days

A few lagging, isolated showers are possible this morning, but the big story of the day will be rapidly clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only warm to the middle 50s. Winds will be breezy through the day, gusting up to 30 mph, but temperatures should remain warm enough...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

Veterans Day weather forecast: Cloudy day ahead

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On this Veterans Day, we thank and honor all who have served. There will be Ceremonial Events all across the DMV in tribute, and we are pleased to report that the forecast is going to cooperate. The mild streak continues with temperatures today once again...
WASHINGTON, DC
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
binghamtonhomepage.com

November 11 weather forecast: Dry and quiet day ahead of rainy night

(Thursday, November 11, 2021) The dry and quiet weather continues Thursday. Rainy and windy weather sweeps across the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, but quickly moves out by the afternoon. It turns colder and more unsettled this weekend. Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly...
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

