Love him or hate him, Ed Sheeran is a man of his word. Back in 2012 he promised he would find his audience and release three original albums named after mathematical symbols before delivering a collection of duets with the artists who inspire him – and that is exactly what he did. He just so happened to conquer the world and become the most successful solo artist (not named Adele) on the planet in process. So what’s next for the everyman superstar? No 6 Collaborations Project is firmly in the rear-view mirror and we have entered the stage of Sheeran’s career where he promised Guardian writer Alexis Petridis that he would “calm down a bit”.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO