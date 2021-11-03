CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-Atlas Holdings to buy printer RR Donnelley in $2.1 bln deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Corrects to “earlier on Wednesday” from “this comes days after” in paragraph 2)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Printing firm RR Donnelley & Sons Co said on Wednesday Atlas Holdings will buy the company in a deal worth about $2.1 billion, including debt.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chatham Asset Management, RR Donnelley’s biggest investor with about 15% stake, raised its offer to buy the remaining shares of the printer for $9 to $9.50 per share.

