Buffalo's Brown declares victory after write-in campaign

Byron Brown, who has been mayor of Buffalo since 2005, has repeatedly portrayed his campaign as one against the left wing of his party. Joshua Bessex/AP Photo

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown declared victory in his general election write-in campaign against socialist India Walton, who defeated him in the Democratic primary.

“This has been a remarkable journey that we’ve been on together, and your faith and trust has sustained me over the past four and a half months,” he said in a speech on Tuesday night at his campaign headquarters. “It hasn’t been easy. Far from it. But it’s been worth it.”

With practically every ballot cast during early voting counted, as well as 96 percent of the machines used on Election Day, Walton had 41 percent of the vote. A total of 59 percent of voters wrote in the name of a candidate. Brown is expected to win an overwhelming majority of those write-in votes.

“I knew that this was going to be an uphill battle since the beginning,” Walton told her supporters, not conceding defeat. “I’m proud of our staff, of our team, and every vote needs to be counted. Right now, it’s Walton versus ‘write-in,’ whoever that is. Who ‘write-in’ is remains to be seen.”

Walton enjoyed the loud support of New York’s left, which touted her June victory as one of their biggest gains in the state this year. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams repeatedly campaigned with her, and figures such as Zephyr Teachout and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared in Buffalo in October.

She was also backed by the county Democratic Committee after her primary win and received late endorsements from Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand .

Brown enjoyed the tacit support of the city's Republicans, but most New York Democrats stayed as far as possible from the race. Even Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, didn't say for whom she voted. In Brown's victory speech, the only out-of-town officials he thanked were Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island and state Sen. Kevin Parker of Brooklyn.

Brown, who has been mayor since 2005, has repeatedly portrayed his campaign as one against the left wing of his party.

“The national story will be that you should never give up,” he said a few weeks ago when asked what the narrative would be if he won. “That sound leadership, that successful leadership should be supported, that socialist ideas that are bad are not the future of our community or the future of this country."

“Today’s election was not just a referendum on the city of Buffalo, it was a referendum on the future of our democracy and our vision for our future,” he said in his victory speech. “Today, the people of Buffalo battled heart and soul for the remarkable progress we’ve achieved over the past 16 years and against those calling for ill-conceived policies.”

"Congratulations Mayor Byron Brown," tweeted state GOP Chair Nick Langworthy. "Socialism has been defeated in Buffalo!"