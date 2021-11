Canadian Country Music Singer, Jaimey Hamilton has released her latest heartfelt single, “Save a Barstool for Me’. This is a personal song written by Jaimey, and her friends Rich Cloke and Josh David. The new single was recorded at Barnhouse Studios in British Columbia produced by Chris Eriksen. Inspired by artists such as Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift and Carly Pearce this single provides the listener with a sense of reflection and comfort around the loss of a loved one.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO