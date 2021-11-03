Wauseon native gets 'Tangled Up' in a new novel for pre-teens

As a young girl growing up in Wauseon, Merrill Wyatt found herself drawn to the Howard Mansion, the stately building in the historic part of town that was said to have had a role in the Underground Railroad.

“As a kid growing up in a small town you hear about mansions with secret rooms and think, ‘Oh my gosh, why can’t I see the mansion with secret rooms?’” she said.

Wyatt, who now lives in Sylvania, never explored its mysteries. But in her latest book for middle-grade demographic readers, she lets her young protagonists explore a similar one she dubs the Hallow Mansion.

Tangled Up In Luck is a second chance at childhood adventure for Wyatt, as she returns to her hometown figuratively with the release of her second book.

The book takes place in Wauseon and follows the journey of two seventh-graders, Amelia and Sloane, who are tasked with investigating a cold case in town as part of a school project. The book delves into the social framework of the pre-teens as the former enemies evolve into friends.

Wyatt said the book is rich with inspiration from her childhood and hometown myths.

“There were various legends my family passed along that as a kid I found inspiring and interesting. As an adult looking for stories, I tried to think back to what I was interested in and what I would’ve wanted to happen. I would’ve loved to have had a school project like this and discovered millions of dollars and jewels,” she said.

While the book is laced with mysterious adventure, Wyatt said the characters are relatable to its young audience. As a teacher at Springfield Middle School, Wyatt said she is often inspired by the self-realization and social experiences of pre-teenagers.

She recalled growing up an as avid reader and struggling to find relatable characters in books.

“I write for this age group because I remember reaching sixth and seventh grade and suddenly no longer finding books I wanted to read at the library,” she said.

Wyatt said her love for reading began to weaken as the once mysterious and comical stories were swapped for educational books.

“It seemed like suddenly all the books that were pushed at me in my English classes all had very serious messages. I remember thinking at the time, ‘I don’t want to read books to learn about life; living life is tough enough as it is. I want to find books that help me escape from life’,” she said.

With the success of her first book, Ernestine Catastrophe Queen, in 2018, Wyatt hopes to continue writing mysteries that resonate with her young target audience.

“Kids seem to really like the humor that’s in the books. They seem to like that the characters screw up and make mistakes,” she said. “You definitely see that in Tangled Up In Luck . Characters misunderstand each other. They think they know why another person is doing something but they don’t really know. They have to learn to understand and communicate better and recognize changes they need to make”.

The book is published by Simon & Schuster’s Children’s Division as part of the Margaret K. McElderry Books boutique publishing. The boutique specializes in fantasy, contemporary and historical fiction, as well as poetry and picture books.

Wyatt said landing a deal with a reputable publishing company is a long-awaited victory as she received a lot of rejection before finally breaking into the market.

“We were very excited when they [Simon & Schuster] wanted to purchase Tangled Up In Luck . The shortest version of getting published is you try and fail and try again. You keep doing this long past the point at which any sensible person would’ve given up,” she said.

The book is available for purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Gathering Volumes in Perrysburg. The book is also available at Walmart and Target.