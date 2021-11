Perhaps don't get fries with that. China released an action plan on Monday to try and curb citizens' overindulgence in food, asking diners not to order more than they need and encouraging them to report establishments they see wasting grub, reports Bloomberg. The plan also "advocates buffets for official receptions rather than banquets, while banning companies from hosting lavish feasts" for something like a meeting or a training.

