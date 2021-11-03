Letter: A climate emergency wake up call

I read, with much dismay, Mark Schuckert’s letter to the editor in your Wednesday paper. While I agree that we need our freedom to some extent, one needs to understand that freedoms are limited, in human populations, based upon how many human bodies inhabit a piece of ground. Complete freedom may be fine if you are the only inhabitant for thousands of miles. Do what you want. However, with more than 7 billion people (increasing by about a million a day) inhabiting the earth’s surface, there is a huge need for rules for there are few places where no people exist. We may not always like them but they are necessary to prevent chaos, calamity and whatever within the human populations, let alone the impact these populations are having on “mother earth.” So, Mr. Schuckert, and your freedom foundation cohorts, saddle up. The ride isn’t and won’t always be pleasant. The “rules” are here to help guide those of you who would trample all over the world and other peoples to prevent cataclysms, possibly yet unheard or seen. You and Ms. McGeachin need to understand that rules prevent chaos and with well over 7 billion people on earth right now, we darn sure don’t need more chaos and calamity as well.

2 DAYS AGO