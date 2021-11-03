Letter: A climate emergency wake up call

Climate change is a serious threat and is accelerating. Global temperatures are 1.9°F warmer than pre-industrial levels, correlating almost exactly with the 50% rise in CO2 levels. Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) – largely from burning fossil fuels - are overheating our atmosphere and unleashing severe heat waves, frequent and prolonged droughts,...
The eyes of the world are on Glasgow, Scotland, as the United Nations climate summit known as COP26 opens with UN diplomats and politicians alike calling for more action – and ambition – to set out new commitments for curbing greenhouse emissions and adapting to the impacts of a warming planet.
ROME (AP) — The drought-stricken island nation of Madagascar is a ’wake up call” to what the world can expect in coming years due to climate change, the head of the United Nations' food aid agency said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
More than 200 scientists told the COP26 summit Thursday to take immediate action to halt global warming, warning in an open letter that some climate change impacts were "irreversible" for generations. But as negotiations enter their final days, commitments made so far could still lead to "catastrophic" warming of as much as 2.7C by 2100, according to the UN.
"We, climate scientists, stress that immediate, strong, rapid, sustained and large-scale actions are necessary," to keep warming within the Paris target, said the letter, signed by researchers across the world.
CLAREMONT, Calif. — A college student from Claremont is back home after spending a week in Scotland for the U.N. global climate change conference. Pomona College senior GiGi Buddie promoted artwork at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. Buddie is a former intern at the...
I read, with much dismay, Mark Schuckert’s letter to the editor in your Wednesday paper. While I agree that we need our freedom to some extent, one needs to understand that freedoms are limited, in human populations, based upon how many human bodies inhabit a piece of ground. Complete freedom may be fine if you are the only inhabitant for thousands of miles. Do what you want. However, with more than 7 billion people (increasing by about a million a day) inhabiting the earth’s surface, there is a huge need for rules for there are few places where no people exist. We may not always like them but they are necessary to prevent chaos, calamity and whatever within the human populations, let alone the impact these populations are having on “mother earth.” So, Mr. Schuckert, and your freedom foundation cohorts, saddle up. The ride isn’t and won’t always be pleasant. The “rules” are here to help guide those of you who would trample all over the world and other peoples to prevent cataclysms, possibly yet unheard or seen. You and Ms. McGeachin need to understand that rules prevent chaos and with well over 7 billion people on earth right now, we darn sure don’t need more chaos and calamity as well.
States in the Colorado River Basin are adjusting to the reality that their rights outstrip the available water by nearly one-third, state and tribal leaders told a congressional panel last month. The situation is likely only to worsen as the climate changes, leaving states and tribes in competition for their...
Idahoans stand at a hugely consequential moment for Idaho’s salmon. What we choose now determines the fate of these magnificent fish, who swim 900 miles to the ocean, and 900 back uphill to their birthplace, to spawn and die. They feed many other animals on land and in the water; they nourish us, and support one of Idaho’s biggest industries, tourism. But with salmon on the brink of extinction, all this—and more—could be lost.
Helping vulnerable nations cope with the multiplier effect of climate change on droughts, flooding, heatwaves and tropical mega-storms will require trillions of dollars, not the billions now on the table at COP26, a draft UN report obtained by AFP reveals.
The failure of rich countries to make good on a promise to deliver $100 billion a year for vulnerable nations has become a flashpoint at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, entering their final hours on Friday.
But the real cost for allowing the atmosphere to continue to heat will be far higher.
The draft Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report, scheduled for release early next year, shows that the $100 billion figure is no more than a down payment on what is needed to prepare for unavoidable impacts.
Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming.
Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.
But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues.
"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
President Biden's nominee to lead a branch of the Treasury Department, Saule Omarova, said in a recently resurfaced video that she supports the idea of energy industries going "bankrupt" to combat climate change. The Cornell University law professor, who has been nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of...
As the global climate discussion builds strength at COP26, governments at all levels need to understand how climate and energy policies will impact their greenhouse gas emissions and economies. To do this, they rely on “energy-economy models,” computer simulations that analysts use to assess how energy is produced and used within the economy.
But not all of these models are the same. One model can produce very different results from another. Or similar results can be interpreted in different ways. This can make decision-making on climate policy challenging.
So how can governments match their climate policy questions to an appropriate...
The second week of Cop26 sees senior ministers from national governments arrive in Glasgow to nail down agreements after the splashy pledges made by world leaders in the opening days.The deals – riddled with caveats – promised to end deforestation, cut coal-fired power and reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. Now ministers are guiding complex negotiations among 197 countries, and by Friday, close Cop26 watchers are highly optimistic that a “cover decision” will emerge.On Sunday a draft text was published and drew immediate criticism from environmental groups. Greenpeace described the document as “exceptionally weak” for failing to...
The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges—it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, funding […]
A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
In this new column, I'd like to offer a chance for all of us to do what we can to plant the seeds of change in our own lives.We are entering an age in which the virus of unsustainability has wrapped its toxic tentacles around our very existence. And rather than deal with this deadly scourge head on, we cast a few bones in its direction hoping it will leave us alone, happy in our consumer bliss. But we are dancing on the edge of the razor. Our scientific and engineering prowess may not defeat this virus unless humanity engages...
During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
The United Nations Climate Change Conference, which was postponed a year because of COVID-19, has promoted a series of announcements from foundations and individuals attempting to pour money into efforts to fight climate change, an area many think philanthropy has neglected
