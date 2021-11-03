CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese fund managers rush to launch wind power funds amid green fever

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese fund managers are rushing to set up wind power funds, in the latest move to capitalize on investors' green fever, as global climate talks in Glasgow rekindle interest in China's carbon neutrality pledge.

More than 10 fund managers have applied to set up China’s first batch of exchange-traded funds (ETF) tracking the wind power industry since last Friday, according to the country’s securities regulator.

China confirmed to the United Nations last week that it would bring its emissions to a peak before 2030 and cut them to "net zero" by 2060 - a pledge President Xi Jinping first made in 2020.

China also promised to raise total wind and solar power generation capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030 in order to reach its goals.

The mutual fund houses which have submitted applications include China Asset Management, GF Fund Management, Harvest Fund, the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s (CSRC) website showed.

If permitted, the funds will bring more money into an already red-hot sector. The new energy index (.CSI399808) has almost doubled in one year as China steps up efforts to become more green.

There are already many ETF products tracking sub-sectors in the new energy industry, such as new energy vehicles and the photovoltaic industry, but the wind power industry ETFs would be the first ones tracking this sub-sector.

The ETFs will be based on the CSI Wind Power Industry Index (.CSI931672), which tracks companies from upstream suppliers to downstream constructors and operators.

That index has surged around 80% since it was launched in April this year, fuelling fears of a bubble. Analysts also said the competition will be fierce if too many homogeneous funds are set up at the same time.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
SmartAsset

Land of the Rising Stocks: How to Invest in Japan

The Japanese economy is the third-largest in the world, trailing only the United States and China. A market that size is one that many investors, understandably, don’t want to ignore. Here’s an overview of the Japanese stock market, as well … Continue reading → The post Land of the Rising Stocks: How to Invest in Japan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Energy#Energy Management#Mutual Funds#Chinese#The United Nations#China Asset Management#Gf Fund Management#Harvest Fund#Csi399808
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Biggest carbon emitter blame game troubles COP26 talks

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Disputes over money are complicating efforts to get a deal at the U.N. climate talks, as developing countries push for rich nations to shoulder the costs of climate change. Part of the problem is there is no simple answer to who is the biggest emitter...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Turkey's Getir launching operations in U.S. -CEO

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's ultrafast grocery-delivery company Getir said on Thursday that it is launching operations in the United States, seeking a foothold in the world's largest retail market only a few months after expanding into Europe. In a news conference, CEO Nazim Salur said the company was...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

UK's Saietta group buys e-Traction from China Evergrande's auto unit

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British electric motor maker Saietta (SED.L) said on Thursday that it is acquiring electric powertrain company e-Traction from China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) automotive unit in a deal wroth up to 2 million euros ($2.31 million). Saietta said that its acquisition of e-Traction, a Dutch company...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
ETF
Country
China
Reuters

Miners lift UK's FTSE 100 to new 20-month highs, Burberry slides

Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index hit fresh 20-month highs on Thursday as miners bounced on relief that property developer China Evergrande averted a default, although a slew of disappointing updates from retailers cast gloom on the sector. Luxury brand Burberry (BRBY.L) fell 5.0% after it said sales flatlined...
MARKETS
Reuters

Turkish delivery company Getir launches U.S. operations

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's ultrafast grocery-delivery company, Getir, said on Thursday it has launched operations in the United States, seeking a foothold in the world's largest retail market only a few months after expanding into Europe. Getir's founder and chief executive, Nazim Salur, told a news conference that...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Bank of Mexico hikes rate again as inflation spirals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as markets looked forward to more hikes down the pike. The decision was in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real up on China relief, Mexican peso trims early gains

* Metal prices rise after China Evergrande makes bond payment * Mexican central bank hikes rates by 25 bps to 5% * Peru's central bank expected to raise rates by 50 bps * Chile's economy set to grow more than 11% this year - Piñera (Adds details on Mexican rate hike, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a one-month high on Thursday as metal prices rose on some relief over China Evergrande, while Mexico's peso shed early gains after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate as expected. Mexico's peso traded nearly flat after rising as much as 0.9%. The Mexican central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points to 5.0%, citing concerns over rising prices as inflation rose to more than twice the bank's target rate in October. Declines in oil prices also weighed on the peso, with crude exporter Colombia's currency trading flat. Rising inflation, which could potentially stifle economic growth, has been a major concern for emerging markets this year, with several central banks hiking interest rates in response. Still, some analysts expect emerging market currencies to eventually benefit from higher rates, given that they offer relatively stronger returns on investment. "Markets are reacting with buying of currencies of those countries where central banks preferred to raise rates. This trend will only gain strength as inflationary pressures ease as it entails rising real bond yields and attracts buyers into bonds," said Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior financial analyst at FxPro. Peru's central bank is also seen hiking by 50 basis points later on Thursday to 2%. The sol rose 0.2% ahead of the meeting. Brazil's real jumped 1.9% to a more-than one-month high, taking support from a rise in iron ore and copper prices after reports said Chinese property developer Evergrande made its bond payments. The Evergrande news fed hopes of government support for a property sector that can drive significant demand for metals. Uncertainty over Brazil's fiscal position seemingly fell after the lower house approved a constitutional amendment allowing for more spending. But Senate passage is now awaited. Sao-Paulo listed shares surged 1.9%, with airline Azul SA, up nearly 10% on positive operating figures. Emerging market currencies had taken a hit in the previous session after a surge in U.S. inflation raised rate hike bets there, sending the dollar to 16-month highs and bond yields rising. South Africa's rand rallied 1%, nearing seven-week highs, attempting to make back Wednesday's 2.7% drop post U.S. inflation data. In its medium-term budget policy statement here, South Africa cut its deficit forecast, and now sees debt peaking at a lower level. Chile's peso rose slightly as President Sebastián Piñera said the economy is set to grow more than 11% this year, amid a rapid recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1280.92 0.51 MSCI LatAm 2218.10 1.77 Brazil Bovespa 107935.34 1.86 Mexico IPC 51724.51 0.04 Chile IPSA 4519.86 0.69 Argentina MerVal 96203.84 1.128 Colombia COLCAP 1366.23 0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3984 1.91 Mexico peso 20.5935 0.13 Chile peso 793.18 0.10 Colombia peso 3876.53 -0.04 Peru sol 4.0061 0.22 Argentina peso 100.1800 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Grant McCool)
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy