As a senior pressure can get to you, we often get the question: What are we doing after college?. During this season as it gets colder outside and dark earlier, college students can sometimes experience seasonal depression. During this time, I am having trouble trying to keep my future goals in line with what my plans are while also continuing to think about school. I will be applying to law school in December. My biggest struggle is listening to people ask me what law school will be going to? When I get that question, the first thing that I think about is “What if I do not get in?”

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO