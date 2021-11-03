CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

LIVE From Serbia: Day 3 U23 Worlds Match Notes

flowrestling.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay three in Belgrade: 3 Greco athletes remain alive in repechage (Dylan Gregerson, Nate Moore, and Nicholas Boykin) and the first half of the women's team (Emily Shilson, Alex Hedrick, Michaela Beck, Alyiva Fiske, Kylie Welker)kick things off. Should be a tremendous day!. 2021 U23 World Championship. If you...

www.flowrestling.org

Comments / 0

Related
flowrestling.org

USA Sending Star-Studded Women's Squad To U23 World Championships

The Serbia-bound USA U23 women’s freestyle World Team is loaded with college stars on a roster that includes national champions, finalists and All-Americans from recent years. Augsburg’s Emily Shilson (50 kg) won a Junior World title in August and also boasts three college national titles, winning the National Collegiate Women’s...
SPORTS
teamusa.org

Shilson, Welker punch tickets to semifinals of 2021 U23 World Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia – Emily Shilson (50 kg) and Kylie Welker (76 kg) led Team USA’s women’s freestyle team on the first day of competition at the U23 World Championships, advancing to Wednesday night’s semifinals. Shilson’s tournament opened up with a dominant 10-0 win over Germany’s Lisa Ersel. The match-ending sequence...
COMBAT SPORTS
intermatwrestle.com

2021 U23 Women's Freestyle Day One Preview

The lightest weight class in Belgrade will feature two women returning from the Tokyo Olympic Games from earlier this year: Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia and Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador. Both had solid performances: Hamdi, who already owns 9 African medals between the different age levels, won her first match against Seema of India before falling in the quarterfinals to seasoned veteran Stadnik. Junior-eligible Yepez, who has been advancing quickly through the age-level ranks, stunned 2019 World Bronze medallist Valentina Islamova Brik in the first round before falling to Susaki in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, she tore a muscle in her leg during that match and could not continue through the repechage bracket. Yepez, in particular, will be a medal contender and will look to add to her 2017 Cadet World bronze medal.
SPORTS
flowrestling.org

Russia Out To Early Lead At U23 Worlds - Women's Freestyle

The first day of women’s freestyle at the U23 world championships in Belgrade, Serbia is underway and the team race is taking shape. Though it’s early in the tournament, take a look below to see what countries lead in the team standings. Russia Takes Early Lead. On the performance of...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Mat#Usa Wrestling#Just A Little While#Lithuania#Combat#Worlds Match#Team Usa#Wrestlebelgrade Team#Uzb#Blr#Rus
flowrestling.org

Ukraine Wins Team Title Over Russia And USA

Wrestling has finished in women’s freestyle at the U23 world championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The team race was tight throughout between Team USA, Russia, Ukraine, and India. Take a look below to see the final standings and how every representative for Team USA performed. Ukraine Edges Out Russia For First.
COMBAT SPORTS
intermatwrestle.com

2021 U23 World Recap

On the final day of competition from the U23 World Championships from Belgrade, Serbia, the United State men's freestyle team came away with their first gold medal of the event. At 125 kgs, Iowa All-American Tony Cassioppi crushed the field to claim gold. Cassioppi ran the score up to 13-0 on Azamat Khosonov (Greece) before securing a fall with only 16 second remaining in the opening period. None of Cassioppi's three previous bouts were particularly close. He had another win by fall and decisions of 7-0 and 5-0 along the way.
COMBAT SPORTS
teamusa.org

Team USA U23 World Championships media guide is now available

Photo of Kylie Welker by Tony Rotundo. Team USA's 2021 U23 World Championships media guide is now available. The competition will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from November 1-7. The guide features previews for all three styles, including biographies for all 30 athletes competing in the competition. There are different...
SWIMMING & SURFING
teamusa.org

U.S. men’s freestyle team set for 2021 U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia

Photo of Pat Glory by Tony Rotundo. The United States will send a talented men’s freestyle team to the 2021 U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, which will take place November 1-7. The team, which was finalized at the U23 Nationals in May, boasts significant collegiate talent with experience and potential to bring home medals for Team USA.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SwimInfo

FINA 2021 World Cup Kazan, Day 1 Finals: Live Updates

The fourth and final leg of the FINA 2021 World Cup series gets under way in Kazan, Russia on Thursday with more than 290 swimmers from 37 nations competing over three days. Among those appearing on the opening day of finals are Emma McKeon, Kira Toussaint and Madi Wilson with the trio occupying the top three slots on the women’s leaderboard.
SWIMMING & SURFING
teamusa.org

U.S. Greco-Roman team receives draws for 2021 U23 World Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia – The Greco-Roman draw has been announced for the 2021 U23 World Championships. The ten U.S. athletes have officially received their first opponents for the tournament. Greco-Roman action begins Monday with Taylor Lamont (55 kg), David Stepanian (63 kg), Britton Holmes (77 kg), Spencer Woods (87 kg) and...
COMBAT SPORTS
olympics.com

U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021: Divya Kakran in action - watch live

Two-time Asian champion Divya Kakran will lead the Indian challenge at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021, which begins in Belgrade, Serbia from Monday. Divya Kakran, a 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games bronze-medallist, will compete in the women’s 72kg category - the division in which she was crowned Asian champion in April this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
flowrestling.org

Top Competitors At U23 Worlds - Men's Freestyle

The U23 World Championships will go down in Belgrade, Serbia on November 5th-7th. Take a look to learn about some of the top entries in every weight. 57kg seems wide open with no clear “favorite” at the weight. Even Russia’s entry, #16 Ramazan Abdurakhimov, lacks international credentials. Iran’s Ali Gholizadegan was also their entry at 57kg at junior worlds but failed to wrestle for a medal there. Patrick Glory is more than capable of wrestling for a medal and should be considered one of the main title contenders.
COMBAT SPORTS
virginiasports.com

Aiello Opens Competition At U23 World Championships Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jay Aiello, a member of the Virginia wrestling team, will represent the United States in competition at the U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, beginning Friday (Nov. 5). Aiello will be competing at 97kg with the opening rounds of action getting underway at 5:30 a.m. ET. Friday...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
uvureview.com

Taylor LaMont finishes fifth after dropping bronze match at U23 Worlds

Utah Valley redshirt junior Taylor LaMont lost his bronze medal match against Azerbaijan’s Nihad Guluzade on Tuesday that led to a fifth-place finish at the U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. LaMont, who was wrestling for team USA, competed in the 121 pound weight class. The competition took place from...
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

U23 Wrestling Worlds: Shivani Pawar wins silver, Anju claims bronze

It took three days at the U23 Wrestling World Championships but on Thursday, two Indian wrestlers finally stood on the podium in Belgrade. While Shivani Pawar won silver in the women's 50kg division, it was Anju who won India's second medal, winning a bronze in the women's 55kg division. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
dallassun.com

India end U23 World Wrestling C'hips with five medals

Belgrade [Serbia], November 8 (ANI): Indian wrestlers secured five medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade to mark India's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017. For India, Shivani Pawar won silver in 50kg while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha Dahiya...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy