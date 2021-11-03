LIVE From Serbia: Day 3 U23 Worlds Match Notes

The lightest weight class in Belgrade will feature two women returning from the Tokyo Olympic Games from earlier this year: Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia and Lucia Yepez Guzman of Ecuador. Both had solid performances: Hamdi, who already owns 9 African medals between the different age levels, won her first match against Seema of India before falling in the quarterfinals to seasoned veteran Stadnik. Junior-eligible Yepez, who has been advancing quickly through the age-level ranks, stunned 2019 World Bronze medallist Valentina Islamova Brik in the first round before falling to Susaki in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, she tore a muscle in her leg during that match and could not continue through the repechage bracket. Yepez, in particular, will be a medal contender and will look to add to her 2017 Cadet World bronze medal.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO