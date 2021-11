In the newest edition of Vancouver Canucks ‘ News & Rumors. Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller have their best game of the season while the team’s power play comes alive. The penalty kill (PK) continues to struggle, but the Canucks should have some help on the way. Also, Vasily Podkolzin is starting to adjust to the NHL game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO