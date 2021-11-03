CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

EMS LOG About SNAPMIRROR SYNCHORONOUS EXCEPTION Splitter critical thresh

By Terry_Lui
netapp.com
 8 days ago

"HA Group Notification from node1 (SNAPMIRROR SYNCHORONOUS EXCEPTION: Splitter critical threshold breached [OWM]) NOTICE" were received, but snapmirror still insycn. I was find in...

community.netapp.com

Comments / 0

Related
netapp.com

FAS2552 Hybrid with additional disk shelf optimal aggregate structure

Help find the best layout for this equipment and load:. - original FAS2552 dual-controller DS2246 with 4x400GB SSDs and 20x1TB SAS - shelf 1.0. - later added additionsl disk shelf DS2246 with 24x1TB SAS drives - shelf 1.1. Main goal is to get maximim storage flexibility and feature usage (Flash...
COMPUTERS
Roxana Anton

WhatsApp Will Disappear Starting November: the List of Devices

It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.
hackaday.com

Building A Heavy-Duty Log Splitter, One Piece At A Time

With temperatures dropping in the Northern Hemisphere, this is the time of year when many people start processing firewood for the coming winter months. For the city folks, that means chopping a tree into logs, and then splitting those logs into something small enough to fit in your wood stove. You can do it all with hand tools, but if you’ve got big enough logs, a powered splitter is a worthy investment.
netapp.com

WFA and ONTAP 9.10 upgrade type casting issue.

------------------ if($FirstVersion -match "^(?<major>\d+)[.](?<minor>\d+)[.](?<micro>\d+)$") throw "The input FirstVersion is not in the expected format." if($SecondVersion -match "^(?<major>\d+)[.](?<minor>\d+)[.](?<micro>\d+)$") {. $major2 = [int]$matches.major. $minor2 = [int]$matches.minor. $micro2 = [int]$matches.micro. }. -------------------------
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splitter#Ems Log#Snapmirror Synchoronous#Owm
netapp.com

StorageGrid - unable to delete empty bucket

In StorageGrid 11.5. We have one tenant with one bucket. We deleted all datas on the bucket, but are unable to delete the bucket (and so the tenant), even if it says there is no space used and no objects in:. One strange thing is that if I connect through...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

vCenter, VSC, NetApp and NFS Shares

I have an SVM configured with 8 IP addresses. The SVM is also set up with 8 different NFS volumes. The volumes are used by vCenter and are linked by one of the individuals IPs. Meaning NFS share 1 uses IP 1.1.1.1, NFS Share 2 uses 1.1.1.2, and so on. At least, that is what I see when I look at the VSC plugin in vCenter, under STorage Systems > Interface.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Moving volumes to qtree

I am in middle of migration tasks from one NetApp cluster to another NetApp cluster. I have 6 NFS shares (volumes) on current and I would like to move them as qtrees into one volume. I have used Snapmirror (volume to volume) for other migrations to reduce the down time. I have no qtrees in the current volumes. This is my requirement;
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Recycling
netapp.com

backup from flexclone slow

We are testing to back up CIFS shares by Rubrik, the backup performance is decent (3Gbps), but big number of open or changed files skipped. Then we tested to back up same shares from flexclone, this time we didn't see any files have been skipped, but backup performance is much slow (60Mbps).
COMPUTERS
netapp.com

New System Manager missing aggregate column in the "volumes" tab

Hi, I'm on 9.7 and one thing I've always found useful is the ability to immediately see which aggregate a volume resides on. With the "New Experience" the aggregate column is gone. As a workaround I'm using the "Classic Experience" but I'm told that this option is not available in 9.8 and onwards.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Powershell 'Start-NcVolMove must be directed to the cluster vserver, redirection not possible'

Why is the Powershell command 'Start-NcVolMove' limited to the cluster SVM?. PS > $sourceVol | Start-NcVolMove -DestinationAggregate $DestinationAggr.AggrName -WhatIf 2021-11-08 16:55:19,231 INFO DataONTAP.C.PowerShell.SDK.NcControllerCmdlet - Cmdlet invocation: $sourceVol | Start-NcVolMove -DestinationAggregate $DestinationAggr.AggrName -WhatIf VERBOSE: Start-NcVolMove must be directed to the cluster vserver, redirection not possible. Start-NcVolMove : ================================================================================== | This cmdlet must be directed to the cluster admin vserver. You are currently | | connected to a data vserver. See the Toolkit web docs (Show-NcHelp) or online | | help (Get-Help Connect-NcController -Examples) to learn more about directing | | Toolkit cmdlets to a cluster or data vserver as required by Data ONTAP. | ================================================================================== At line:1 char:14 + ... sourceVol | Start-NcVolMove -DestinationAggregate $DestinationAggr.Ag ... + ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + CategoryInfo : InvalidArgument: (dataSVM:NcController) [Start-NcVolMove], Exception + FullyQualifiedErrorId : NcClusterCmdlet,DataONTAP.C.PowerShell.SDK.Cmdlets.Volume.StartNcVolMove PS >
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Kinetic Log Splitter Gets The Job Done Kinetically

Swinging an axe to split firewood is great exercise and a wonderful way to blow off steam. However, if you’re not a muscled-up Hollywood character that needs to do some emotional processing, it can get pretty dull. Building a powered log splitter could make the work less strenuous, as [Made in Poland] demonstrates. (Video, embedded below.)
ENGINEERING
netapp.com

static html pages are downloaded instead of opened in browser

Hey all - I uploaded a simple index.html page to a storagegrid bucket. When I point a browser to it, the browser attempts to download index.html, rather than render it. From https://netappstoragegrid.wordpress.com/2016/03/16/using-storagegrid-webscale-to-host-static-websites-and-content/, it looks like serving stating HTML should be possible. What am I missing?. Thanks. Solved! See The Solution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
netapp.com

Ontap Powershell - Update-NcVserver question

**DISREGARD** The issue was resolved by using 'Rename-NcVserver' instead. I had missed it somehow when checking the powershell commands. I am having some trouble with the Netapp Ontap Powershell toolkit - namely the Update-NcVserver command. I am able to connect and pull my SVM info, and I am able to pull the template info and save it into 'Query' and 'Attribute' strings. The problem is when I run the command and get a successful output, nothing is changed on the SVM. I am attempting this in order to automate a large environment where we have many SVMs that are out of our standard and need to be corrected. Any thoughts or things I should check? I do get the 'successful' output and a list of SVMs acted on (currently only 1 for testing purposes), but the SVM is not changed when looking via CLI or GUI.
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

how can i get TR-4476 for aggregate deduplication

I read some documents about aggregate deduplication on ONTAP 9.2 latter, but the related link (https://www.netapp.com/us/media/tr-4476.pdf) is invalid. Could you provide some details and documents about aggregate deduplication ?
TECHNOLOGY
netapp.com

Migration NetApp to Hitachi

Good afternoon: I have a migration situation from netapp to hitachi, can this be done with the FLI tool? I appreciate you can help me with this question. Sorry, No. FLI is not for NetApp to Hitachi, rather Hitachi to NetApp. Foreign LUN Import (FLI) is a feature built into...
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

WFA Removing Orphaned CIFS Shares in CDOT

Looking for a Workflow to remove orphaned Cifs shares after the volume is delete, I found one .dar but is not supported in WFA 5.1, has anyone created one or one available I can download ?. Thank you,
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy