EMS LOG About SNAPMIRROR SYNCHORONOUS EXCEPTION Splitter critical thresh

Why is the Powershell command 'Start-NcVolMove' limited to the cluster SVM?. PS > $sourceVol | Start-NcVolMove -DestinationAggregate $DestinationAggr.AggrName -WhatIf 2021-11-08 16:55:19,231 INFO DataONTAP.C.PowerShell.SDK.NcControllerCmdlet - Cmdlet invocation: $sourceVol | Start-NcVolMove -DestinationAggregate $DestinationAggr.AggrName -WhatIf VERBOSE: Start-NcVolMove must be directed to the cluster vserver, redirection not possible. Start-NcVolMove : ================================================================================== | This cmdlet must be directed to the cluster admin vserver. You are currently | | connected to a data vserver. See the Toolkit web docs (Show-NcHelp) or online | | help (Get-Help Connect-NcController -Examples) to learn more about directing | | Toolkit cmdlets to a cluster or data vserver as required by Data ONTAP. | ================================================================================== At line:1 char:14 + ... sourceVol | Start-NcVolMove -DestinationAggregate $DestinationAggr.Ag ... + ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + CategoryInfo : InvalidArgument: (dataSVM:NcController) [Start-NcVolMove], Exception + FullyQualifiedErrorId : NcClusterCmdlet,DataONTAP.C.PowerShell.SDK.Cmdlets.Volume.StartNcVolMove PS >
