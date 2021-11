Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library! We have a very exciting event happening. Saturday at the library we will be having a concert with author and musician Dino O’Dell! Mr. O’Dell will be here to read this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers book selection, “Grumpy Bird,” as well as perform some songs for everyone. There will also be a craft and some yummy snacks too! The event will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning and like all library events is free and open to the public. Then next week don’t miss our Early Literacy Storytimes for even more fun Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Also happening Saturday for our older patrons is our Adult Craft starting at 11 a.m.; this time we will be making homemade greeting cards, just in time for the holiday season. Come learn how to make your own greeting cards so this year you can add that special personal touch to your holiday greetings.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO