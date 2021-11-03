CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Dr. Aquino answers your questions about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago

Millions of kids ages 5 to 11 can line up to get Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Action News Jax reported when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Monday approved a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.

CORONAVIRUS: CDC approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children in that age range, using doses of only one-third the strength administered to those age 12 and older.

The White House is directing the distribution to more than 20,000 locations which include doctor offices, pharmacies and children’s hospitals.

Our medical expert Dr. Michelle Aquino is live in the studio Wednesday morning to give more insight into what parents need to know about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine. Watch the live newscast on FOX30 here.

Right now, CVS said it is accepting appointments on cvs.com and in the CVS App for select CVS Pharmacy locations that will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 starting on Sunday, November 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFg5Q_0cl8cgoV00
Ask the Doc 7/15/2021 Ask the Doc 7/15/2021

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Biontech#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#The White House#Cvs Pharmacy#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel Nebraska

Answering kids' (and parents') questions about the Covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11

It was a big day for Sesame Street's 5-year-old Rosita, who recently got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "My mommy and my papi said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy," Rosita tells CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the sixth town hall co-hosted by CNN and Sesame Street's Big Bird and friends.
KIDS
News 12

CDC urges parents to keep up vaccinations amid global threat of measles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning parents about a rise in measles after a drop in vaccinations. Doctors are advising people that it's safe to come back to pediatricians and now is the time for children to get vaccinated especially against measles, a highly contagious virus that the CDC is saying is once again a global threat.
BELLMORE, NY
CBS DFW

Parkland To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – Parkland Health & Hospital Systems announced on November 10 that it is immediately offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between 5 and 11-years-old. The announcement follows an update to Center for Disease Control guidelines that states that the Pfizer shot is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11. Parents can vaccinate their children without an appointment at the Ellis Davis Field House on Polk Street in Dallas between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The vaccine is also available for children above the age of 14 who have a Parkland MyChart account at most of...
DALLAS, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

As with its adult vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech was the first to cross the finish line and offer a Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 through 11. Here, we describe how it’s different from its grown-up cousin and what experts are saying about who should get it. Quick Summary Vaccine name: BNT162b2 Design type: mRNA Dose number: 2 doses of 10 micrograms of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
73K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy