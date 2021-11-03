Dr. Aquino answers your questions about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

Millions of kids ages 5 to 11 can line up to get Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Action News Jax reported when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Monday approved a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children in that age range, using doses of only one-third the strength administered to those age 12 and older.

The White House is directing the distribution to more than 20,000 locations which include doctor offices, pharmacies and children’s hospitals.

Right now, CVS said it is accepting appointments on cvs.com and in the CVS App for select CVS Pharmacy locations that will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 starting on Sunday, November 7.

