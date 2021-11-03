Wanted Man Arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump. The administrative injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost. The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week. Jurors will soon begin deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether...
President Joe Biden participated in a ceremony Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marking the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war. Speaking to over 600 people at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Biden said veterans have "endured challenges most Americans will never know" and vowed to work with Congress to make sure veterans get the "world-class benefits that they have earned."
New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk has sold his first block of Tesla shares since 2016, exercising some stock options and then selling a portion of that to raise the cash he'll need to pay taxes on the shares he acquired. The options he exercised were about 9% of...
HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn’t want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man’s family. Kevin Gough represents William “Roddie”...
