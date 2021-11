A majority of the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court appeared skeptical of a New York law restricting gun licenses at a hearing Wednesday that could lead to looser restrictions on carrying firearms in public. The hearing reflected significant divisions on the bench, which has a 6-3 conservative majority following the nomination of three justices by former president Donald Trump. But some of the conservatives seemed to be looking for a middle-ground solution to balance gun rights and public safety. At issue is a challenge, backed by the gun lobby, to a New York law that regulates the carrying of firearms outside the home.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO