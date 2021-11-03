CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

MPs fume over failure of ministers to honour invitations to Parliament

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Parliament have expressed unhappiness that Cabinet Ministers and their deputies were stalling and undermining the work of Parliament by failing to honour invitations to the House to answer questions. The lawmakers claimed that Parliamentary questions are tools they use to seek information or to press for action,...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwabena Donkor
AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Presidency dismisses concerns of Catholic Bishops about dissipating public purse

The Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House has responded to a recent comment by the Catholic Bishops Conference that questioned the credibility of President Nana Akufo-Addo's promise to protect the public purse. Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said at a media briefing on Thursday, November 11, 2021,...
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo does not care about people of Keta - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said President Nana Akufo-Addo's posture since the recent tidal wave flooding in Keta and its environs shows he does not care about the people there. He said that it's been over 96 hours since the tidal wave hit the people of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minister#The Invitation#The Confirmation#Members Of Parliament#Mps Fume#Cabinet Ministers#House#Parliamentary#Pru East#Ekumfi#Kia#The Member Of Parliament
The Independent

Sweden: Leader of Social Democrats invited to form new govt

The speaker of Sweden’s parliament tasked the leader of the Social Democratic Party on Thursday with trying to form a new government, which would make Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson the Scandinavian country’s first female prime minister, if she is successful.Parliament speaker Andreas Norlen said Andersson must indicate by Tuesday whether she can find enough support in the lower house of parliament, the 349-seat Riksdag, to form a Cabinet.Andersson, 54, was elected to lead the Social Democrats during their regular congress on Nov. 4, after Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced in August that he was resigning the party post. Lofven,...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Live video: Public hearing of anti-LGBT+ bill in Parliament starts

Ghana’s Parliament is currently hearing the arguments for or against the anti-LGBT+ bill from various interest groups and individuals. The public hearing is the first of many scheduled for the coming days. Some 10 petitions will be heard by members of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs each...
WORLD
AFP

Hungarian opposition leader pledges to restore democracy

The opposition candidate to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Peter Marki-Zay, pledged on Thursday to free his country from corruption and restore democracy with a new constitution if he is elected next year. Marki-Zay, a practising Catholic and father of seven, became the opposition candidate in a primary organised by a six-party opposition alliance last year.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
primenewsghana.com

Prime News cheat sheet: Presidency dismisses concerns of Catholic Bishops, Public hearing of anti-LGBT+ bill starts...plus more

In case you missed it, Prime News cheat sheet helps you to stay up-to-date with today's topical news and opinions. Presidency dismisses concerns of Catholic Bishops about dissipating public purse. The Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House has responded to a recent comment by the Catholic Bishops Conference that questioned...
WORLD
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
MILITARY
News 8 WROC

Nationalists march in Poland amid border crisis with Belarus

With the EU weighing new sanctions on Belarus over the border issue, Lukashenko threatened Thursday to cut off Russian natural gas supplies to Europe that pass through a pipeline in his country. “I would recommend the Poles, Lithuanians and other brainless people to think before they talk,” he said.
PROTESTS
VTDigger

Top Democrats urge Scott — again — to mandate masks

Top Democrats renewed their calls for an indoor mask mandate Thursday as the Department of Health reported 591 cases of the coronavirus, a new pandemic high that shattered the record set just last week by nearly 100 cases. Read the story on VTDigger here: Top Democrats urge Scott — again — to mandate masks.
MONTPELIER, VT
AFP

Lukashenko 'bluffing' on EU gas threat: Belarus opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU. "It would be more harmful for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union and I can suppose it's bluffing," Tikhanovskaya told AFP, urging European countries to hold firm and not communicate directly with the "illegitimate" leader. Lukashenko had vowed Thursday to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe. Pressure is building to address the plight of hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy