IBM says the single-vendor approach to cloud computing is dead

By Daphne Leprince-Ringuet
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs businesses enthusiastically invest in cloud computing to achieve their digital transformations, it is becoming evident that placing critical workloads into the hands of just a single cloud provider comes with its fair share of risk – and according to new research carried out by IBM, this is gradually giving rise...

eWeek

De-risking Cloud Consumption: IBM Cloud for Financial Services

One of the odder points about cloud computing is the ongoing contentiousness over technical infrastructure. Debating the quality and benefits of various system designs, silicon developments and aaS models has its place but is analogous to arguing over who builds the best turbines for hydroelectric plants. More important concerns include how electrical services are being put to use and how well vendors are addressing customers’ business-critical requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Coursera introduces LevelSets proficiency tests

Coursera on Wednesday began introducing LevelSets, a new collection of proficiency tests to help learners and their employers better understand how prepared they are for specific roles. Coursera is starting off by launching around 20 LevelSets for high-demand skills, including data analysis, cloud computing, machine learning, Python and SQL. "Digital...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Meta's Workplace offers new integrations with Microsoft Teams

Workplace from Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft Teams are offering new integrations, the companies said Wednesday. First, employees can now access content from Workplace within Teams. Early next year, companies will be able to stream meetings and broadcasts from Teams into Workplace. While the platforms compete in the crowded market...
SOFTWARE
#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Ibm Cloud#Big Blue
ZDNet

Healthcare security: IT pros warn of vulnerable HVAC systems, imaging machines, check-in kiosks and more

IT professionals have seen increased cyber risk over the last 12 months, according to a survey from cybersecurity company Armis. Armis and Censuswide spoke with 400 IT professionals working in healthcare organizations across the US as well as 2,030 general respondents, finding that nearly 60% of IT respondents had dealt with a ransomware incident at their organization over the last year.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Google and AWS harness the power of machine learning to predict floods and fires

Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have highlighted their respective work on machine-learning (ML) models that may help nations deal with environmental crises happening with increasing regularity across the world. The companies flagged up their efforts to tackle climate change effects such as floods and wildfires as the UN Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

Palo Alto Networks patches zero-day affecting firewalls using GlobalProtect Portal VPN

Researchers with cybersecurity firm Randori have discovered a remote code execution vulnerability in Palo Alto Networks firewalls using the GlobalProtect Portal VPN. The zero-day -- which has a severity rating of 9.8 -- allows for unauthenticated, remote code execution on vulnerable installations of the product. The issue affects multiple versions...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Certificate in computer science: What you need to know

Computer science certifications are non-degree credentials that verify that you have certain skills in information technology or cybersecurity. Earning a certificate in computer science proves you have current, practical, and hands-on knowledge. Salaries for computer science certificate holders average at around $63,000 according to PayScale, but can reach up to...
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Free online tech courses with certificates

Online classes with certificates have made professional development more accessible than ever before. Tech students can complete free online courses with certificates to qualify for entry-level careers, and experienced professionals can use online certification classes for advancement opportunities. Free online classes with certificates offer accelerated and flexible schedules and demonstrate mastery over a subject.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Workday adds scheduling, labor optimization tools for frontline workers

Workday is stepping up its efforts to target frontline workers with scheduling and labor optimization tools. The human resources and financial cloud software company is launching Workday Scheduling and Labor Optimization. The new tools allow companies to shift schedule and give frontline workers flexibility and control. Hourly and shift workers,...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

SU(2) hadrons on a quantum computer via a variational approach

Quantum computers have the potential to create important new opportunities for ongoing essential research on gauge theories. They can provide simulations that are unattainable on classical computers such as sign-problem afflicted models or time evolutions. In this work, we variationally prepare the low-lying eigenstates of a non-Abelian gauge theory with dynamically coupled matter on a quantum computer. This enables the observation of hadrons and the calculation of their associated masses. The SU(2) gauge group considered here represents an important first step towards ultimately studying quantum chromodynamics, the theory that describes the properties of protons, neutrons and other hadrons. Our calculations on an IBM superconducting platform utilize a variational quantum eigensolver to study both meson and baryon states, hadrons which have never been seen in a non-Abelian simulation on a quantum computer. We develop a hybrid resource-efficient approach by combining classical and quantum computing, that not only allows the study of an SU(2) gauge theory with dynamical matter fields on present-day quantum hardware, but further lays out the premises for future quantum simulations that will address currently unanswered questions in particle and nuclear physics.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

How Apple Business Essentials helps SMBs with device management

Apple is launching a new service, Apple Business Essentials, targeted at companies with 50 to 500 employees. The subscription-based service tackles the entire device lifecycle to help small businesses with limited resources and IT teams manage Apple devices. The service consists of several components: setup, onboarding, backup, security, support, repairs, and updates in a single subscription.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Artificial intelligence learns to talk back

A long-term fallout of the Covid crisis has been the rise of the contactless enterprise, in which customers, and likely employees, interact with systems to get what they need or request. This means a pronounced role for artificial intelligence and machine learning, or conversational AI, which add the intelligence needed to deliver superior customer or employee experience.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Nvidia doubles down on AI language models and inference as a substrate for the Metaverse, in data centers, the cloud and at the edge

GTC, Nvidia's flagship event, is always a source of announcements around all things AI. The fall 2021 edition is no exception. Huang's keynote emphasized what Nvidia calls the Omniverse. Omniverse is Nvidia's virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows, bringing its technologies together. Based on what we've seen,...
SOFTWARE
IT Jungle

Consider Modernizing Your Approach to IBM i Security, Too

Many IBM i users are facing the reality that they need to modernize their IBM i applications, especially those based on monolithic blocks of fixed-format RPG. But other aspects of the IBM i experience can use some renovating too, including how organizations manage their security settings. Luckily, in the last few Technology Refreshes to IBM i, IBM has provided a slew of new SQL-based services for doing just that.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

TidalScale Announces Availability of its Software-Defined Server Technology on IBM Cloud

TidalScale announced the availability of its software-defined server technology on IBM Cloud, designed to enable customers to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes, offering agility and performance all while addressing costs and long-term commitments. In today’s digital economy, data has become a valuable asset for...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Microsoft introduces Windows 11 SE, new $250 Surface Laptop SE for education market

Microsoft is taking the wraps off a new Windows 11 SKU called Windows 11 SE, as well as a new Surface Laptop SE device today, November 9. The new Windows 11 edition is a simplified version of Microsoft's newest OS release, customized for the K-12 education market. The new Surface Laptop SE, which starts at $250 , is targeted at the same space.
EDUCATION

