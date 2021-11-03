IBM says the single-vendor approach to cloud computing is dead

Quantum computers have the potential to create important new opportunities for ongoing essential research on gauge theories. They can provide simulations that are unattainable on classical computers such as sign-problem afflicted models or time evolutions. In this work, we variationally prepare the low-lying eigenstates of a non-Abelian gauge theory with dynamically coupled matter on a quantum computer. This enables the observation of hadrons and the calculation of their associated masses. The SU(2) gauge group considered here represents an important first step towards ultimately studying quantum chromodynamics, the theory that describes the properties of protons, neutrons and other hadrons. Our calculations on an IBM superconducting platform utilize a variational quantum eigensolver to study both meson and baryon states, hadrons which have never been seen in a non-Abelian simulation on a quantum computer. We develop a hybrid resource-efficient approach by combining classical and quantum computing, that not only allows the study of an SU(2) gauge theory with dynamical matter fields on present-day quantum hardware, but further lays out the premises for future quantum simulations that will address currently unanswered questions in particle and nuclear physics.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 HOURS AGO