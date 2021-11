The LEGO Batman Movie left HBO Max along with LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters and LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters! It's been a fun year on the streaming platform when it comes to Batman content. There's even more to enjoy when it comes to The Caped Crusader as the year comes to a close. But, those LEGO adventures will have to wait for their grand return. It's hard to state just how major Emmett's first movie was in setting the tempo for these big kids' features in the later parts of the last decade. The LEGO Movie did massive numbers among younger viewers and their parents. Skepticism abounded when Will Arnett's Batman would be getting his own movie. But, fans soon emerged around his very specific brand of comedy as The Dark Knight. Fast forward to now and you can see just how many spinoffs it has encouraged. (Being associated with LEGO doesn't help either.

