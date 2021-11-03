CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing – Georgieva

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund is working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing, and growing numbers of...

Global warming goal on ‘life support,’ U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
Germany plans record investments in climate protection, digitisation – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next government can build its future policies on solid public finances thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues and an economic recovery following the pandemic, acting Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. “We want to continue supporting this trend with record investments in digitisation, scientific...
Mark Carney at COP26: Countries should have a carbon price

Every country should try to have a “price on carbon”, the UK prime minister’s finance adviser for COP26 has said. The former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, told the BBC’s Christian Fraser that although a global carbon price would be the best option, carbon taxes would probably have to be related to a country’s resources.
Britain’s OSB posts 8% rise in lending on strong housing demand

(Reuters) – British lender OSB reported on Thursday an 8% increase in its underlying net loans for the nine months ended September and stood by its growth forecasts for the year, driven mainly by strong housing demand as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Loan volumes at lenders like OSB...
Kristalina Georgieva
COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
Climate performance index leaves top three places blank as ‘no country doing enough’

A climate performance index launched alongside the Cop26 summit left the top three spots empty, saying no country is doing enough to combat the crisis.It announced its ranking for 60 countries that account for more than 90 per cent of the world’s emissions based on their climate change mitigation efforts. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) developed by Germanwatch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network (CAN) ranked Denmark, Sweden and Norway on the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, the highest ranks attained by any country.The index assessed countries in four categories — greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use...
S.Korea central bank chief says growth solid, faster-than-expected inflation to continue

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank chief on Thursday said the country’s growth momentum remains solid as expected earlier thanks to improving private consumption, while inflation will exceed earlier expectations for the time being. “While exports continue to grow steadily, consumption is rapidly improving thanks to changes in COVID-19...
Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming.The Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, which says it represents companies behind almost half of the Latin American nation's economy, has called upon the government to clamp down on illegal deforestation and ease its hardline stance over carbon markets.Those demands appeared to be bearing fruit.Last week, Brazil surprised observers by joining an international...
Guest view: Support carbon price and dividend policy

Senators Tester and Daines and Rep Rosendale each support “country of origin” labeling of all beef processed in the United States. This is a good thing! Country of origin labeling lets consumers know where their beef comes from, allowing conscientious consumers to make informed decisions when they want to purchase high-quality beef produced right here in the United States.
United Nations
Support rail travel by charging fair price for carbon emissions: Eurostar boss

A true price for carbon would remove a big reason for travellers to fly from London to Amsterdam – or other routes with good alternatives, the boss of Eurostar has said.Jacques Damas said that “there is no point to fly” between the two cities, but that airlines were able to undercut rail because they faced lower costs and did not have to pay for the cost of the carbon they emit.By encouraging travellers to take the train instead of flying it could cut global emissions, the boss told the PA news agency on the eve of a UN climate change...
USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
Nestlé factory closure threatens up 500 jobs

Plans to offshore production of Nestlé’s Fruit Pastilles, putting up to 500 jobs at risk, have been criticised by members workers union Unite and the GMB. Production of the sweet treats will be moved from Nestlé’s site in Fawdon, near Newcastle to the Czech Republic, with the factory pegged to close by the end of 2023, according to Unite.
