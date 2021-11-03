Police chase ends in crash on I-70

Sleepy Eye, MN (KROC-AM News) - A high-speed chase yesterday in southwestern Minnesota ended when a pickup driven by a suspect in an assault crashed head-on into a semi-truck. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began near Sleepy Eye after deputies located a 34-year-old man accused of striking an elderly man with a hammer and he sped away at speeds of around 100 mph. A news release says the pursuit ended when the pickup smashed into the front of a semi-truck that had pulled over on the shoulder of a highway about 7 miles south of New Ulm.

