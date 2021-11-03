CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German new car registrations fall 35% in October due to chip shortage

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – New car registrations in Germany fell 35%, to around 179,000 vehicles, in October as the global semiconductor shortage continues to cause production bottlenecks, a person familiar...

