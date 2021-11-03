CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dansby Swanson talks winning the World Series as an Atlanta native

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 9 days ago

The ‘MLB on FOX’ team spoke with Dansby Swanson...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailydodgers.com

Braves’ Dansby Swanson, Jorge Soler Joined Dodgers’ Pedro Guerrero & Steve Yeager In World Series History With Back-To-Back Home Runs

The Atlanta Braves remain one win away from capturing the franchise's first championship since 1995, and en route to reaching that point, Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler joined former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager in World Series history. Swanson and Soler became the third set of teammates to hit game-tying and go-ahead back-to-back home runs in the World Series, as Guerrero and Yeager were last to do so in 1981.
MLB
Marietta Daily Journal

POSTPONED: Dansby Swanson appearance at meet-and-greet in Kennesaw

STORY UPDATE: The MDJ has been informed by Academy Sports + Outdoor that the Dansby Swanson appearance set for Wednesday afternoon has been postponed. "We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to sharing a new date for this event soon," Academy Sports said in a news release. Atlanta Braves...
KENNESAW, GA
Columbia Daily Herald

'A pretty good internship': How Vanderbilt prepared Dansby Swanson to chase World Series glory

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves have a formidable task in front of them. Against the seasoned Houston Astros, the Braves are in the World Series for the first time since 1999, hoping to win it all for the first time since 1995. On Friday, Swanson will play in the first World Series game in his hometown Atlanta in 22 years. The best-of-seven series is tied, 1-1.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
kfgo.com

Baseball-Home sweet home for Swanson as Braves win World Series Game Four

(Reuters) – Dansby Swanson said he is blessed to be playing on the team he grew up rooting for after the Atlanta native hit a game-tying home run in the Braves 3-2 victory in World Series Game Four on Saturday. Swanson battled hard against Astros reliever Cristian Javier in the...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Dansby Swanson’s Eyebrow?

Dansby Swanson is now a hometown hero after the Georgia native hit the two-run homer in Game 6 that led to the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series. And while everyone is praising the shortstop, Swanson also has fans’ concern after his post-game interview. Fans noticed an unusual feature on his face that now has them asking: What happened to Dansby Swanson’s eyebrow? There’s speculation that he was injured, but there’s no official statement from Swanson himself. However, a trustworthy source did provide some answers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#Fox#The Atlanta Braves
Sporting News

Dansby Swanson finally has game-changing moment as Braves move within one win of World Series title

ATLANTA — Thirty-two months ago, Dansby Swanson was sitting in a relatively cramped room overlooking the Braves’ spring training complex at the team’s Disney campus. As part of a wide-ranging conversation with Sporting News that morning, he was talking about Duke basketball and the lessons he learned from watching Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski demanding perfection from his players in an exhibition game.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dansby Swanson immortalized in new mural in his native Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — It’s safe to say the Marietta community is proud of their hometown kid, Dansby Swanson, after he helped the Braves bring home the World Series. A new mural depicting Swanson was put up just a few weeks ago on the Marietta Square. “Right now, we’re celebrating the...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dansby Swanson says it's poetic justice to win in Houston

Houston was the site of Super Bowl LI where the Atlanta Falcons were beat in the second half. Dansby Swanson said that has haunted Atlanta fans since and he believes their World Series win in Houston has vindicated that loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy