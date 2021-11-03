Dansby Swanson talks winning the World Series as an Atlanta native

Dansby Swanson is now a hometown hero after the Georgia native hit the two-run homer in Game 6 that led to the Atlanta Braves winning the 2021 World Series. And while everyone is praising the shortstop, Swanson also has fans’ concern after his post-game interview. Fans noticed an unusual feature on his face that now has them asking: What happened to Dansby Swanson’s eyebrow? There’s speculation that he was injured, but there’s no official statement from Swanson himself. However, a trustworthy source did provide some answers.

