The World Series will continue Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park with Game 6 between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros. The Braves missed out on an opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 as they let a four-run lead slip away in a 9-5 loss. That game was their second straight bullpen effort and after Monday’s off day, should be in good shape for Game 6 from a pitching standpoint.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO