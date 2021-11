FREDDIE FREEMAN CLENCHED the baseball with his glove as he approached his jubilant teammates near the pitcher's mound at Houston's Minute Maid Park last week. He stuffed it in his back pocket amid all the euphoria, then hid it in his locker as the celebration continued. Freeman had lost the ball that went for the final out in the Atlanta Braves' pennant-clinching celebration 10 days earlier, and he was determined not to let that happen with the final out of the 2021 World Series.

