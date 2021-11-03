CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'The Writing of the Gods,' by Edward Dolnick

By Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Wiscnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— Ancient Egypt has persisted in the popular imagination for more than 400 years, from Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra" to Lawrence Kasdan's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." And it's easy to see why, starting with the almost unfathomable scale of its pyramids and other monuments, many of which are still standing...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Blue Skinned Gods by SJ Sindu review – a moving tale of the allure of superstition

Blue Skinned Gods is an immersive and satisfying coming of age novel with an extraordinary central character: a young Indian boy named Kalki, who has blue skin after being bitten by a snake. His conniving father concocts a story that Kalki is the reincarnation of the blue-skinned Hindu god Vishnu, and installs his son as a healer in an ashram in Tamil Nadu to exploit the desperation of the poor, setting himself up for fame, wealth and power.
YOGA
thenewshouse.com

Review: Wes Anderson writes a love letter to ‘The New Yorker’

Watching The French Dispatch is like reading The New Yorker: about 90% of it was clear and understandable and the other 10% was too high culture. I would have needed a dictionary and a second viewing to fully understand what I saw. However, much like reading The New Yorker, this film is an artistic and technical masterpiece that made me gaze starry-eyed at the screen in awe of its beauty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

Book review: 'Blue-Skinned Gods' questions religious frauds

"Blue-Skinned Gods" by SJ Sindu (Soho Press) Kalki Sami has blue skin. He is an incarnation of Vishnu and a spitting image of Rama. He has the power to heal. But when his cousin Lakshman begins to question Kalki's godliness, Kalki begins to question his powers as well. As Kalki's world expands beyond the ashram and India, the immaculately structured future laid out before him begins to unravel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arcamax.com

Review: 'Eternals' - Twilight of the Gods

"Eternals" is a movie of grand sweep. The story it tells begins in Mesopotamia in 5000 B.C. and concludes in the present day. By the end of the picture's talky two and a half hours, you may feel like you've lived through those seven millennia in real time. Marvel is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Dolnick
Person
Lawrence Kasdan
Person
Shakespeare
blcklst.com

On Writing

“It’s that being open, not scratching for it, not digging for it, not constructing something, but being open to the situation and trusting that what you don’t know will be available to you. It is bigger than your overt consciousness or your intelligence or even your gifts; it is out there somewhere and you have to let it in.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around one in five children aged nine...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hieroglyphs#Greek#Hieroglyphic#The Rosetta Stone#Egyptian#English#Frenchman
spring.org.uk

Two Personality Traits Which Predict Long Life

Why friends are better at predicting how long you’ll live from personality traits. Men with conscientious personality traits and those who are open to experience live longer, a study finds. For women, those who are more agreeable and emotionally stable enjoy a longer life. The kicker is that it’s your...
MENTAL HEALTH
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Egypt
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
NME

‘Let’s Build a Zoo’ review: playing god and making money

Let’s Build a Zoo is, on the surface, a fairly standard version of a zoo-building sim. Probably the most standout part of it at first glance comes from the graphical style, which lovingly renders all of the adorable, and not so adorable animals in pixel art. It adds a layer of innate cuddliness to everything, which helps a lot when you’re theoretically going to be looking after hundreds of animals. Appearances can be incredibly deceiving though, and that’s very much the case here.
PETS
lasentinel.net

GOD vs “the gods

When the Philistines saw and realized that the misfortunes which came about were not by accident; but they saw the problems repeated and brought on to themselves by keeping the Ark of the Covenant (The Ark of God), the most sacred vessel of the Israelites, (they thought it was a trophy) they proceeded to plan what to do in accordance to the best way to get the Ark out of their hands. The Philistines of their five cities: Gaza, Gath, Ekron, and Ashkelon planned what to do. They saw the destructive things happening to them (1 Samuel 5:6-8) The hand of the LORD lay heavy on the Ashdonites. He wrought havoc on them. What shall we do? (Their god (Dagon) had been crushed. Dagon’s head, hands and feet were on the threshold. This was beyond their imagination. How could this be??!! They had relied on this man-made handmade “god” for protection …to grow their grain. As always, the “gods” that many people serve will always fall before the “One True God.” Isaiah references this in Isaiah chs. 10 and 41:1-42:17 This lengthy speech speaks of redemption. The nations must show whether their “gods” can match the true deity’s power. If one “god” is destroyed men rush right along making bad decisions one after another to build another new idol and start serving it/them. “Not one of them can predict or respond when I question him.” (The LORD says.) They are all as nothing.” (Isaiah 41:28, 29) This is further proved when reading 1 Samuel chs. 5 & 6. The Ark is sent to Gath and the hand of the LORD came against them in Gath. Then they sent the Ark of God to Ekron and the Ekronites cried out “they have moved the Ark of God to us to slay us and our kin (1 Samuel 5:10).” Send it away to its own place. There was panic so that in the whole city. Death permeated the whole city. The men who did not die were stricken with hemorrhoids (bubonic plague). The Ark was in the territory of the Philistines for seven months. The priests and the diviners (soothsayers) were gathered to decide what to do. After a meeting and discussion, they decided to pay an indemnity and not send their trophy (the Ark) away empty handed. Pay an indemnity of five (one for each city) Golden hemorrhoids (shaped like tumors) and five (one for each city) Golden mice. (The mice had been ravaging the land by destroying the grain crops, which showed the nothingness of their “god” Dagon…grain god.) In 1 Samuel 6:20 we read of our awesome LORD when the cart carrying the Ark was touched and 70 men or more died. For the plague struck all of you the diviners had said. Let us pay an indemnity. The priests and diviners reminded the people of what happened in Egypt…how the LORD make a mockery of the Egyptian gods and convinced them that what happened there was not by chance, but by divine plan. They knew there was something special about the Ark and transported it on a new cart with new cows which were undefiled. The LORD makes a mockery of the “gods.” Throughout the Bible we see contests between our awesome LORD and peoples’ “gods.” There is no match. God always wins. He says, “Fear not, for I am with you.” What then can we say to these things?” One decision made on behalf of ten and one decision made on behalf of millions can devastate or build up our nation. It may take time, but unless we turn to why our nation was created in the first place and stick to its original purpose as a Christian nation, we face consequences which may not be changed. Let’s not forget. Let us do Christian acts.
RELIGION
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Chariots of the Gods: Eternals (2021) - Reviewed

Chloé Zhao has had an incredible run of films culminating in 2020 with her critically lauded piece Nomadland which garnered many awards and a Best Director win at the Oscars. Her work tends to be low-key, filled with quiet humane moments and delicate cinematography, more concerned with nuanced emotions than spectacle. It is interesting she chose to helm a blockbuster superhero film as her next venture as it doesn't play to any of her strengths as a filmmaker, but it may have been she was looking for a challenge. That all being said, unfortunately her newest film Eternals (2021) is an unfocused mess of a story that features a wonderfully diverse cast that has no chemistry.
MOVIES
bellevuereporter.com

The 14 Best Research Paper Writing Services: Popular Writers Sites Reviews

Research paper writing is a stressful task. It is almost the same as academic writing. The difference is that research paper writing is usually long and detailed. It demands your prowess in scholarly arguments and writing skills. It also requires an in-depth knowledge of the topic while making use of different sources at the same time making your point. The process can be draining and exhausting. At one point, one would need help. It is known that the number of writing services is fast growing. A lot of students have decided to turn to experts for assistance in their research paper writing. A research paper writing is an expanded essay that allows you to present your interpretation, analysis, evaluation, argument, and the likes. Writing a research paper involves the use of everything you now have at your disposal about the topic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy