‘Where They Wait’ tells a terrifying tale of a killer app

By Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— You do not want to read this book on your phone. After you read it, you might not even want to turn on your phone. "Where They Wait" is the second shocking horror novel from Scott Carson, after his frightening 2020 ghost story "The Chill." Both books boast...

Anniston Star

Lisa Davis: Terrifying tales of witches, monsters and facemasks

I’m worried about the kids. There were nearly 600 entries in this year’s Ghostwriters scary story contest for kids, and things got dark, y’all. Oh, there were plenty of stories with traditional Halloween frights: haunted houses, evil clowns, zombies, witches and monsters in the woods.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
eaglenationonline.com

Radio students spook listeners with 2nd edition of ‘Terrifying Talon Tales’

Click the slideshow above to view photos of The Talon radio students working on the “Terrifying Talon Tales.” Continue reading below for more information on the team and the audio of the “Terrifying Talon Tales.”. Following their work from last year, The Talon radio team released Terrifying Talon Tales, Part...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Waiting by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim review – heartbreaking Korean war tale

Thanks to the pandemic, most of us now know what it’s like to be apart from those we love: for the rest of our lives, we’ll remember the waiting and the longing, the fear of being forgotten. Is this why I found Keum Suk Gendry-Kim’s masterly new graphic novel, The Waiting, so extremely painful to read? Perhaps. I know that I brought some of my own stuff to this, an account – half fact, half fiction – of families separated by the Korean war, tears rolling down my face as I turned its inky pages. But I won’t compare my own experiences to those of its characters – they don’t even come close – and nor do I want to take anything away from her achievement in this book, her first since the award-winning Grass (a novel about a Korean girl who becomes a “comfort woman” during the second world war). Keum takes the reader inside some of the human heart’s most inaccessible chambers, places that are all but closed to most visitors – and yet she does so almost casually, the stark economy of her drawings no guide at all to their lasting emotive power. What a talent she is.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Star Wars Has A New Force Killer Weapon And It Is Terrifying

Star Wars has revealed a new 'Force killer' weapon - and it is terrifying to behold! This mysterious new weapon, "The Leveler" has not yet been fully revealed yet, but it is quickly changing the entire nature of the current Star Wars: The High Republic storyline. This Force-killer weapon made its first, teaser, debut in the pages of Cavan Scott's second-wave High Republic novel, The Rising Storm, as a master plan unleashed by Marchion Ro, leader of the savage galactic pirates, The Nihil. However, it is in the latest issue of Scott's The High Republic comic that we learn more about just what a game-changing weapon this truly is!
MOVIES
KESQ

Amphitheater excavation unearths cell where gladiators waited for death fights

A major insight into how Romans residing on the southeastern English coast would have lived has been revealed by the excavation of a historic amphitheater, where thousands would have once gathered to witness gladiatorial combat, wild animal hunts and executions. English Heritage archaeologists working in Richborough, Kent discovered a cell...
SCIENCE
Scott Carson
Angelina Jolie
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
The Suburban Times

Dead men do tell tales

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. I recently spent a few hours with Dr. Karen Cline-Parhamovich and the Medical Examiner Team. I learned that there is quite a bit you can learn from a decedent. She considers herself a “family practice doctor to the dead,” and with her team of professionals, they diagnose the manner and cause of death. Unlike most medical professionals, they can’t ask their patients questions to help in the diagnosis. They must examine the decedent to solve the mystery of why and how they died. And these answers are critical to bringing closure to families and sometimes helping solve crimes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Leader-Telegram

Local author tells tale of early childhood during WWII

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire resident Krista Schnabel was born 1938 — the same year the Czechoslovakian territory of Sudetenland was occupied by the Nazis. Sudetenland, which borders Germany and was home to many German citizens prior to and during World War II, is at the heart of Schnabel’s early childhood and move to America.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
laduenews.com

Terrifying Tales Halloween Concert

What a great way to celebrate Halloween with ghost stories! Join Emmy Award-winning storyteller Bobby Norfolk, along with nationally known tellers Ken Wolfe and Sherry Norfolk for a evening of spine tingling tales. Emcee Beverly Brennan keeps the night eerie and fun. Ideal for ages 12 and up! Each ticket comes with two free drink coupons. Seating is limited so book online at TerrifyingTales.brownpapertickets.com for $15. Door tickets are $20. We ask that each audience member wear a mask, and have either their vaccine card or a recent negative Covid test result.
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The movie 'Passing' tells a stirring if slightly inert tale of racial identity and racism

Actress Rebecca Hall makes a moving, if less than earthshaking, debut as a filmmaker, ably directing and writing the drama "Passing," based on Nella Larsen's slender 1929 novel about two mixed-race friends, one of whom (Ruth Negga) is light-skinned enough to "pass" as White - and foolhardy enough to have married a racist pig (Alexander Skarsgard) for his money.
MOVIES
Argus Press

Telling Aunt Ruth’s tale

OWOSSO TWP. — The animosity between U.S. and Japanese citizens during World War II was strong on both sides, but Americans seemed to resent the Japanese more because of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor — and, in some cases, racism. So historians say. But one working-class woman in Detroit...
OWOSSO, MI
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

