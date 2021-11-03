CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurasian Development Bank to invest $1.2 billion in its members in 2021

By Reuters
 8 days ago
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest $1.2 billion in its members’ economies this year, mainly in Russia and Kazakhstan, and eyes borrowing around $1 billion next year, the same as in 2021, its board chairman said. Majority-owned by Russia and Kazakhstan and also present...

Washington Post

Belarus’s Lukashenko warns Europe: Sanction us again and we could cut gas supply

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Poland sees migrant border surge, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

Poland said Wednesday it had seen a surge in attempts to breach its border and pushed back hundreds of migrants to Belarus, accusing Minsk of "state terrorism" by provoking a new migrant crisis in Europe. Concern was growing for more than 2,000 migrants -- mainly Kurds from the Middle East -- who are trapped at the border, with the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday over the issue. Western governments accuse Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring them to his country and sending them to cross into European Union and NATO member Poland in retaliation for EU sanctions. "What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a news conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.
POLITICS
gizmochina.com

TSMC & Sony to invest $7 billion for its new chip factory in Japan

Earlier this week, TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) has announced that it would be investing a sizeable amount of 7 billion US Dollars for its new chip plant that will be constructed in Japan. The new chip plant is a major step for the world’s largest contract chipmaker who is...
BUSINESS
#Kazakhstan#Investing#Uzbekistan#Russia#Reuters#Edb#Efsd
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY
AFP

Lukashenko 'bluffing' on EU gas threat: Belarus opposition leader

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Thursday said strongman Alexander Lukashenko would not follow through on threats to cut off gas supplies to Europe over an escalating conflict with the EU. "It would be more harmful for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union and I can suppose it's bluffing," Tikhanovskaya told AFP, urging European countries to hold firm and not communicate directly with the "illegitimate" leader. Lukashenko had vowed Thursday to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with Poland, including by potentially cutting off the transit of natural gas to Europe. Pressure is building to address the plight of hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds from the Middle East, who are stuck at the Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather.
POLITICS
The Independent

Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border?

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.Here is what you need to...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

European shares mark new highs as mining stocks rally

(Reuters) -European stocks ended at a record high on Thursday after relief around property developer China Evergrande benefited China-focussed mining stocks, while a strong earnings season buoyed broader sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher at a new peak of 485.29 points, with the mining sector rallying 3.7% in...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years encouraged bets that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy faster than expected. News on Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices rose last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brazil disputes EU poultry imports measure at WTO

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has requested consultations with the European Union at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a dispute over EU measures affecting the import of salted chicken meat and turkey meat with pepper, the WTO said on Thursday. Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said it hopes the talks will lead...
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Chinese chipmaker says top executive, board members, quit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, said its vice-chairman has resigned in a leadership reshuffle less than a year after he took the role. Chiang, a former research director at Taiwan’s TSMC, joined SMIC in late December. The company said he had resigned from his vice-chairman...
BUSINESS
Reuters

World powers meet to push for elections in politically fragile Libya

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - World powers meet in France on Friday to push for elections in Libya by year-end and endorse efforts to remove foreign forces from the oil-producing nation despite growing political wrangling that threatens to unravel a year-long peace process. Libya's election targeted for Dec. 24 was...
WORLD
AFP

Belarus migrant 'tactic' splits EU on border fence funding

The escalating crisis on the Polish-Belarus border as thousands of migrants mass to try to enter the EU has triggered debate in the bloc over whether to fund border fences or other barriers. European Council President Charles Michel, who convenes meetings of leaders of EU countries, said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that such financing was "legally possible" and actively being discussed. But that runs counter to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen bluntly told EU leaders at a summit three weeks ago, that "there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls". Michel spoke of "physical infrastructure" and did not specify whether he meant razor-wire or other barriers. But his words suggested EU member states were looking at that.
IMMIGRATION
