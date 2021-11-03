CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will roll out booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from next week, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said on Wednesday, as authorities ramp up efforts to convince Beijing to allow crossborder travel to mainland China. The vaccination campaign in the global financial hub has lagged...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Law allows Hong Kong to remove films from theaters and online

The Beijing-ruled Hong Kong legislature has passed a new film censorship law, according to news reports. Hong Kong's national security law bans anything authorities consider secessionist, subversive or a result of cooperation with foreign entities. Hong Kong's national security law bans anything authorities consider secessionist, subversive or a result of...
WORLD
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Beijing#Reuters#Sinovac#Chinese
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

China's sixth plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping's power and chart the country's ambitions for the next 5 years

History is weighing heavily on a hotel in the western suburbs of Beijing this week, as the 300 members of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party chart a course for China’s next five-year political cycle. Not least of the tasks before the ruling Communist elite will be to endorse the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position as China’s most powerful leader, certainly since Deng Xiaoping and possibly since Mao Zedong himself. Those deliberations will be rubber-stamped at the 20th National Party Congress to be held next year. Over the next few days, world attention will turn towards Xi’s anointing, and resolutions of...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

Hong Kong police arrest five amid concerns over COVID-19 tracking app

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in Hong Kong on Monday arrested five government workers for faking a COVID-19 app, amid growing concerns that the app facilitates large-scale surveillance of the city’s seven million residents. The two immigration officers, one government...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
kfgo.com

Tiananmen statue creator asks for immunity from Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Danish sculptor of a statue that commemorates pro-democracy protesters killed during China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 has asked Hong Kong authorities for immunity from a national security law so he come and take it back to Denmark. Jens Galschiot loaned the eight-metre high, two-tonne...
WORLD
Street.Com

Trapped in Hong Kong by Zero-Covid

I'm trapped here in Hong Kong. And that's not going to change anytime soon. For almost two years, I've been stuck in this territory of 429 square miles, smaller than the cities of Los Angeles, Phoenix and Nashville. Yes, I can technically leave. But if I want to return, I have to suffer through the world's strictest quarantine requirements. I'll explain what that means a little later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vogue

“I’m Not Entitled To Lose Hope”: The Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Campaigner On Life In Exile

Last year, when China announced plans for new security measures criminalising protest, Nathan Law had a stark choice: live in self-imposed exile, or face prison like Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow (his fellow founders of Hong Kong’s former pro-democracy party Demosisto) and many others. The day before the law was passed, Law flew to Britain; this April, he was granted asylum. Now based in London, he reveals that he “never felt like someone who could lead the pack”. His supporters would disagree: at university, Law was a leader of 2014’s Umbrella Movement protests; at 23 he became the youngest legislator in Hong Kong history (although he was later disqualified amid contentions over his oath); and in 2018 he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Even so, he insists, “I’m just an everyday man in an unexpected position, making decisions with a conscience during a watershed moment in history.”
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

What to Expect From a Hong Kong, China Travel Bubble: Q&A

After almost two years of near-isolation, Hong Kong travelers may finally be able to travel quarantine-free to mainland China — one of the few places on earth that is hanging on to a Covid zero policy. In recent weeks, Hong Kong’s leaders have been taking steps to meet the expectations of mainland officials and iron out differences in their pandemic-control measures to start limited visits as soon as December. But any change to Hong Kong’s quarantine requirements for travelers from other destinations is likely at least half a year away.
TRAVEL
AFP

China's 'Single's Day' shopping fest subdued by tech crackdown

China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual "Single's Day" shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector kept a lower profile amid a government crackdown on platforms such as those operated by Alibaba. Platforms operated by Alibaba and its closest competitor JD.com reported combined sales of $115 billion last year.
RETAIL
Variety

Massive Paramount-Branded Theme Park to Be Built in China’s Kunming

Chinese authorities announced this week that a major $8 billion (RMB51 billion) Paramount theme park resort and arts complex will be built on the shores of Dianchi Lake in southwestern Yunnan province’s capital city Kunming. The Paramount resort itself will span an area of 643 acres out of the broader Paramount-branded development project’s total 1,899 acres. That will make it Hollywood’s third largest theme resort in China, following Shanghai Disneyland, which clocks in at 963 acres, and the 990-acre Universal Beijing Resort. The full Kunming complex will be more than five times larger and ten times more expensive than an initial vision...
LIFESTYLE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy