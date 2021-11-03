Hong Kong to launch COVID-19 booster campaign from next week

Last year, when China announced plans for new security measures criminalising protest, Nathan Law had a stark choice: live in self-imposed exile, or face prison like Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow (his fellow founders of Hong Kong’s former pro-democracy party Demosisto) and many others. The day before the law was passed, Law flew to Britain; this April, he was granted asylum. Now based in London, he reveals that he “never felt like someone who could lead the pack”. His supporters would disagree: at university, Law was a leader of 2014’s Umbrella Movement protests; at 23 he became the youngest legislator in Hong Kong history (although he was later disqualified amid contentions over his oath); and in 2018 he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Even so, he insists, “I’m just an everyday man in an unexpected position, making decisions with a conscience during a watershed moment in history.”

