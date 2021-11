Watches of Switzerland has lifted its sales and earnings guidance on the back of a strong post-pandemic recovery, sending shares surging in early trading.The retailer told investors on Tuesday that group revenues rose by 44.6% to £586.2 million for the six months to October 31, compared with the same period last year.Chief executive Brian Duffy said he is “very pleased” with the performance.Watches of Switzerland said it saw “continued strong demand” for both luxury watches and jewellery amid higher sales volumes.It said its core UK operation reported a “robust” performance buoyed by a thriving domestic business, amid fewer tourist shoppers.The...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO