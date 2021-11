A crew in five engines responded to a fire at a home on Wellington Avenue in Youngstown Sunday morning. Two women were inside of the house, according to the on-site battalion chief. One was outside by the time the Youngstown Fire Department arrived. The other woman was inside of the home and crews had to retrieve her. She is being taken to a hospital to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO