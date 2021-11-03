Thomas Tuchel warns Hakim Ziyech 'there is space to improve' and urges him to 'be more consistent and clinical' despite firing Chelsea to victory in Malmo with his first goal in three months

The general consensus floating around at the moment is that Chelsea would do well to bring Belgian forward Eden Hazard back to the club. The belief is that he could help the Blues out with their current attacking problems. Meanwhile, the supporters are clamoring for the club to get rid of Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech on the grounds of him not being good enough. The irony is not appreciated enough because fans are clamoring for a player to be sold while asking for a player who has been worse to return to the team.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO