AMES, Iowa – A multidisciplinary team of researchers is working to improve the design, function and safety of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health care workers. The team, led by Guowen Song, a professor and the Noma Scott Lloyd Chair in Textiles and Clothing at Iowa State University, received a $1.8 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the work. Song says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in current PPE systems, which is why the team will focus on developing biological self-decontaminating fabrics to protect against live pathogens.

AMES, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO