Cross Country Cats run at state

The William Byrd girls were 10th and the boys were 12th as host Blacksburg swept the team titles at the Metro Cross Country meet at Blacksburg High School last week. It was all but perfect weather for the race, the 47th running after missing the meet for the first time since 1974 due to COVID last season. Meet favorite Carly Wilkes of Glenvar didn’t disappoint as she won the girls race in 19:43.8, eight seconds faster than Jessica Palisca of Cave Spring.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO