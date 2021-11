On Wednesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average skyrocketed 0.97 per cent to 94.83, hitting the strongest in 2021, as a scorching surge in inflation indicators had ramped up bets that the US Fed might foster a hawkish monetary policy aimed at addressing a latest leg of sweltering inflation-surge which has reportedly been eating up a lion’s share of Americans’ wages despite a cascade of pay-hikes.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO