Rates markets evaporated in the wake of the non-move by the BOE. Ahead of the November BOE meeting, rates markets were eying last week for a 15-bps rate hike (96% chance). Following the BOE’s disappointment, rates markets are back to discounting February 2022 as the most likely period for when rates will rise (133% chance; 100% of a 15-bps rate hike, 33% chance of a 35-bps rate hike). The next Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) arrives in February 2022, so rates markets are effectively as aggressive as they can be at present time – a ceiling, of sorts, for the British Pound.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO