'Insurrection Blues' is part Jan. 6 protest album, with a cool and earthy African vibe

By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago

THE INSURRECTION BLUES

Corey Harris. M.C. Records.

I became a big Corey Harris fan about the time he released his acclaimed Greens from the Garden album in 1999, one that blended New Orleans roots music with Mississippi Delta, Americana, reggae, and other sounds.

He’s a great solo acoustic act, a gutbucket guitar player with a real earthy and authentic sound while open to other ideas, such as his collaboration several years ago with the late piano master Henry Butler.

On Friday, Harris is releasing his first album in three years, The Insurrection Blues .

It’s not over-the-top or in-your-face protest music. Yet with his beautiful, rich, baritone voice and his thoughtful strumming, picking, and lyrics, there are times you can close your eyes and wonder if you’re listening to the late Richie Havens, who - for my money - was one of the more underrated musicians ever.

And there’s variety.

While Harris was so affected by the Jan. 6 insurrection he felt compelled to write about it, he also explores an African sound and vibe with a piece called “Mama Africa,” inspired by the recent year he spent living in West Africa.

He has a sweet instrumental on a song called “Afton Mountain Blues,” which allows him to put his guitar chops on display.

Harris is unlikely to be the last socially conscious musician to riff on the insurrection, and why should he be?

Much like any protest album, musicians view that seminal event as a war going on. They see an opportunity to appeal to the nation’s soul, to underscore right from wrong, and appeal to evoke the kind of innermost feelings from years past on anything from the environment to civil rights to the Vietnam War.

The Insurrection Blues is the 20th album by Harris - a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, aka a “Genius Award.”

Much of the disc was recorded in Italy during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he “felt there was a duty, a responsibility, to use the craft to say something” after seeing video on the insurrection on Twitter moments after it was posted.

“As an African American living in America, as a descendant of slaves that built this country, I am looking at the survival mechanisms that have existed for people to persevere in difficult times,” Harris said. “And when we think about that, the blues always comes to mind.”

