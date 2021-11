Carmakers have a choice to send cars out the door with missing features due to supply chain issues, and BMW has made its choice. BMW came into the decade as one of the automakers better-prepared for supply chain problems. Its supply "task force" is reported to have seen the chip problem coming from further out, and is probably behind BMW's hesitance to use rare minerals in its electric motors. Even so, BMW has not escaped the impacts of the global supply chain breakdown, and has finally resorted to culling some standard and/or optional equipment from certain models.

