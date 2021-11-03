CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopian leader, marking year of war, says he will bury his foes “with our blood”

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday pledged to bury his government’s enemies “with our blood” as he marked the start of the war in the Tigray region one year ago. Ahmed was speaking a day...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
The Independent

Urgent efforts to calm Ethiopia as war reaches one-year mark

Urgent new efforts to calm Ethiopia’s escalating war are unfolding Thursday as a U.S. special envoy visits and the president of neighboring Kenya calls for an immediate cease-fire while the country marks a year of conflict.The lack of dialogue “has been particularly disturbing,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement, as the war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since November 2020 threatens to engulf the capital, Addis Ababa. Rival Tigray forces seized key cities in recent days and linked up with another armed group, leading the government of Africa’s second most populous country to...
POLITICS
CBS News

Ethiopian leader calls on citizens to defend his government as Tigray rebels make gains

Johannesburg — It's been nearly one year since Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops in to crush rebellious forces in the country's northern Tigray region. In that time Abiy's standing as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for ending the war with neighboring Eritrea has been undermined, as those same troops have been accused of committing unspeakable atrocities.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Military Bases#War#Reuters
The Independent

Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

Two leading international rights groups urged Sudan’s military in a joint statement Tuesday to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has been taking place on anti-coup protests. This was the first time the two groups issued a joint statement; they had each separately appealed on Sudan s military to free those arrested during and after the coup.On Oct. 25, the Sudanese military seized power, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining more than...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

UN report says Ethiopia’s war marked by ‘extreme brutality’

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says Ethiopia’s yearlong war has been marked by “extreme brutality” as a joint investigation into alleged atrocities faults all sides for committing abuses. She says “the big numbers of violations” are linked to Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea. The investigation was hampered by authorities’ intimidation and restrictions and didn’t visit some of the war’s worst-affected locations. The report is a rare collaboration by the U.N. human rights office with the government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. It comes a day before the war’s one-year mark. Africa’s second most populous country is in a new state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten the capital.
UNITED NATIONS
FOX40

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Possible war crimes on all sides in Ethiopian conflict, says report

All sides fighting in the war in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray committed violations that may amount to war crimes, according to a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia published on Wednesday. The report accuses all sides of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
birminghamnews.net

End war now before it's too late for Ethiopians, says UN rights chief

Geneva [Switzerland], November 4 (ANI): All parties involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray must stop fighting immediately, or else risk pushing the region's catastrophic humanitarian situation "over the edge", the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said on Wednesday. The UN rights chief's appeal followed the...
UNITED NATIONS
Fox News

Evening Edition: Ethiopian Rebels Close In On Capitol In Civil War, Iraq Says Iran Behind Assassination Attempt

The Ethiopian civil war has reached the capital as a ‘state of emergency’ has been issued and the U.S. State Department has withdrawn all non-essential personnel from the embassy. Also, Iraqi officials are saying Iran was behind a failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadimi. FOX Field Producer Yonat Friling, joins Trey to discuss these stories and others developing around the world.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
AFP

DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack in east

DR Congo's army said Tuesday it had driven out suspected insurgents from positions they had seized near the country's eastern border.  The army blames a faction called M23, one of more than 120 armed groups which roam eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -- a legacy of regional wars more than two decades ago.
MILITARY
AFP

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday, state media said, in the first such visit by a top UAE official since Syria's war began 10 years ago. The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad's diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiralling economic crisis caused by years of conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions. "President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed," and an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said. "During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest," SANA added.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
WORLD
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy