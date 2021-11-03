CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing – Georgieva

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund is working hard to support countries in adopting carbon pricing, and growing numbers of...

KTLA

Global warming goal on ‘life support,’ U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

EU Commission raises 2021 euro zone growth forecast, sees strong 2022

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The euro zone economy will grow faster than previously expected this year as it recovers from the pandemic-induced recession and continue to expand strongly in 2022 with deficits and public debt falling, the European Commission forecast on Thursday. The Commission said gross domestic product in the 19...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Biggest carbon emitter blame game troubles COP26 talks

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Disputes over money are complicating efforts to get a deal at the U.N. climate talks, as developing countries push for rich nations to shoulder the costs of climate change. Part of the problem is there is no simple answer to who is the biggest emitter of greenhouse...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Germany plans record investments in climate protection, digitisation – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next government can build its future policies on solid public finances thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues and an economic recovery following the pandemic, acting Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. “We want to continue supporting this trend with record investments in digitisation, scientific...
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
kfgo.com

Peru has yet to decide how much to hike takes on miners – finance minister

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s left-wing government has yet to decide exactly how it will hike taxes on the mining sector, Finance Minister Pedro Francke said on Thursday, adding that International Monetary Fund advisers will take weeks to issue recommendations. “We are going to keep the same types of taxes that...
ECONOMY
pbs.org

Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Bezos Fund CEO joins calls for reboot of development banks for climate

GLASGOW (Reuters) – The head of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund has joined calls for governments to take on more of the risk of financing climate action, and help the world’s development banks become more flexible in their approach. Policymakers at the U.N. climate conference in...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Britain’s OSB posts 8% rise in lending on strong housing demand

(Reuters) – British lender OSB reported on Thursday an 8% increase in its underlying net loans for the nine months ended September and stood by its growth forecasts for the year, driven mainly by strong housing demand as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Loan volumes at lenders like OSB...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Bank of Mexico hikes rate again as inflation spirals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation. The decision was in...
BUSINESS
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate performance index leaves top three places blank as ‘no country doing enough’

A climate performance index launched alongside the Cop26 summit left the top three spots empty, saying no country is doing enough to combat the crisis.It announced its ranking for 60 countries that account for more than 90 per cent of the world’s emissions based on their climate change mitigation efforts. The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) developed by Germanwatch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network (CAN) ranked Denmark, Sweden and Norway on the fourth, fifth and sixth spots, the highest ranks attained by any country.The index assessed countries in four categories — greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy, energy use...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to give up the country's long-standing resistance on key issues at this year's U.N. climate talks, arguing that Brazil can't afford to pass up the chance to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming.The Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, which says it represents companies behind almost half of the Latin American nation's economy, has called upon the government to clamp down on illegal deforestation and ease its hardline stance over carbon markets.Those demands appeared to be bearing fruit.Last week, Brazil surprised observers by joining an international...
ECONOMY
Montana Standard

Guest view: Support carbon price and dividend policy

Senators Tester and Daines and Rep Rosendale each support “country of origin” labeling of all beef processed in the United States. This is a good thing! Country of origin labeling lets consumers know where their beef comes from, allowing conscientious consumers to make informed decisions when they want to purchase high-quality beef produced right here in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Support rail travel by charging fair price for carbon emissions: Eurostar boss

A true price for carbon would remove a big reason for travellers to fly from London to Amsterdam – or other routes with good alternatives, the boss of Eurostar has said.Jacques Damas said that “there is no point to fly” between the two cities, but that airlines were able to undercut rail because they faced lower costs and did not have to pay for the cost of the carbon they emit.By encouraging travellers to take the train instead of flying it could cut global emissions, the boss told the PA news agency on the eve of a UN climate change...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace

About 1.6 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a monthly record, was shipped out in October, according to data from market intelligence firm Kpler. If the Biden Administration decides to tap U.S. emergency crude reserves to push down domestic energy prices, it may not help all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST

