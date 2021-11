One of the things I hope to do with this newsletter is to invite you to think about the foreign-policy challenges faced by the United States and the rest of what we used to call the “free world,” the developed democracies and their partners who created and maintain the global system of peace, trade, and cooperation. I know that it feels like we’re swamped with domestic news, and that’s understandable; we’re staggered from a pandemic, an attempted insurrection against our government, and the continuing problem that one of our two major political parties, the GOP, seems to have lost its collective mind.

