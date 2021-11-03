CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold prices consolidate as traders await Fed’s taper decision – What’s next? [Video]

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major macro event that traders will be closely watching on Wednesday is the outcome of the Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Meeting. This will be followed by a press conference chaired by Jerome Powell, which always has the potential to spark big moves across the markets. After having...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Hedge against inflation

Gold has become an attractive refuge against higher prices. Market participants are pricing in a more aggressive US Federal Reserve. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level. Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although...
BUSINESS
goldcore.com

3 Reasons Gold Will Soar When The Fed Tapers

Gold and silver finally have some green colour to show instead of red on the pricing screens and has broken upwards out of the channel it has been in since mid-June and the highest it has been since the beginning of September. The gold price has also moved sharply above...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD dipped to 15-month lows around 1.1470 [Video]

US CPI data was notably higher than expected with the headline rate at 31-year highs at 6.2%. US and global inflation concerns intensified after the data with a sharp increase in volatility across asset classes. US bond yields strengthened after the data with the 10-year yield above 1.55%. After initial...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Inflation#Interest Rates#Quantitative Easing#Taper#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Qe#The Bank Of England#Boe#The Commodity Report
FXStreet.com

USD/MXN could jump to 20.75 if Banxico rises only 25bps – Wells Fargo

On Thrusday, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) will announce its decision on monetary policy. Market consensus points to a 25bp rate hike while some analysts see a 50bp hike. Analysts at Wells Fargo side with financial markets and expect a 50 bps rate hike; however, should consensus be proved accurate, the Mexican peso could come under pressure in the immediate aftermath of the meeting.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bears moving in on 1.3360 sell stops

GBP/USD scores fresh cycle lows but bulls bite back. Cable has been under pressure due to Brexit and decelerating growth while US CPI underpins the US dollar. GBP/USD is printing fresh cycle lows in late North American trade, shaking out some stale longs and making way for further advances to the downside for the sessions ahead. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading down some 0.26% after falling from a high of 1.3433 to a low of 1.3359 on the day. However, the bulls have stepped in and cable has snapped back from the lows.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865

Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory. Gold attracted fresh buying on Thursday and climbed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD extends downturn despite rebound in equities and risk sentiment

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar continued its downward correction through trade on Thursday slipping below 0.73 US cents, despite a rebound in equities and an improvement across risk assets. Domestic labour market data underperformed in October, showing a surprising contraction in employment growth and an uptick in the underlying unemployment rate. The AUD tested 0.73 before finding some support, as investors appeared reluctant to place too much stock in current labour market performance. NSW, Victoria, and the ACT are only now emerging from harsh lockdown restrictions, and forward indicators suggest strong gains across the labour market should be enjoyed in the coming months. Markets continue to price in a 100-basis point rate hike through the next 13 months, confident as inflation expectations rise the RBA will have no choice but to abandon its dovish forward guidance policy. Having tracked sideways through what was a largely quiet overnight session, the AUD finally slipped below 0.73 and currently buys 0.7289 US cents. Having broken a number of key technical supports, the AUD has entered a bearish channel and in the absence of a solid and sustained rebound in risk sentiment, could extend through 0.72 and toward supports at 0.7170. Our attentions today remain with the risk narrative and broader USD performance, with little on the macroeconomic ticket to drive direction.
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Spike After Inflation Data Comes in Hotter Than Expected

Treasury yields climbed Wednesday after consumer price data showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The rise in yields gained steam after a poor auction of 30-year bonds Wednesday afternoon. The poor demand sent Treasury prices lower and yields even higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped 11.6 basis points, rising...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Will US inflation data make or break gold's rally? [Video]

Gold prices are currently moving sideways in a tight range as traders await a fresh fundamental spark to ignite the precious metal's next big move. A key metric of inflation at the wholesale level released on Tuesday showed U.S Producer Price Inflation in October rose 8.6% from a year ago – its biggest annual jump on record in almost 11 years.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy