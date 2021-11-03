CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Squid Game Token Drops More Than 99% – Falls from $2,856 to Less Than Half a Penny in Minutes

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is possibly the most vivid example of life mimicking art in the history of cryptocurrencies. The Squid Game token launched last Tuesday, October 26th to try and capitalize on the name recognition of the most popular video streaming series in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) history. It’s important to note that the token...

www.investing.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Peloton Stock Continues Steep Drop as It Loses More Than $10B in Value

Doug Astrop, managing partner at Exponential Investment Partners, joined Cheddar to discuss Peloton's precipitous price drop, and whether the company can recover as the at-home workout trend tapers off. "They've lowered the prices on their equipment to try to attract a bigger audience because ultimately they're sort of headed to this Apple ecosystem model where they can monetize a loyal customer base," he said. Astrop noted that he believes there is a reality where the in-person gym experience and Peloton's at-home programs can co-exist.
STOCKS
ComicBook

MrBeast Says Recreating Squid Game is "Costing More" Than He Thought it Would

As it turns out, recreating one of the most popular television shows of the year is a bit more expensive than you'd think. Earlier this fall, YouTuber and new age philanthropist MrBeast committed to recreating the games found in the series—nonlethal, of course—if one of his TikTok posts managed to cross certain metrics. The video reached the required "likes" in about a day, and MrBeast and his crew quickly got to work on the project.
TV SERIES
swarthmorephoenix.com

‘Squid Game’: More than just a show? A Breakdown of Netflix’s Letter to Investors

For Netflix (NFLX -2.17%), recovering from the post-pandemic slump is proving a complicated plot line. (For those who are unfamiliar, NFLX is the stock symbol for Netflix on ​​Nasdaq, a global electronic marketplace for buying and trading securities.) Wait, backtrack. Netflix’s valuation dropped after the pandemic era of binge-watching shows?...
TV & VIDEOS
insidebitcoins.com

SQUID Token Crashes from $2800 to Below $1 in Minutes

New tokens, especially those that do not have any technological backing, can experience extreme volatility. That volatility can be experienced in major price dips such as those recorded by SQUID, a cryptocurrency inspired by the popular Korean television show “Squid Games”. SQUID Token Suffers Massive Crash. Following explosive gains, the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Token#The First Game#Nflx#Squid Game#Ip
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

The sketchy Squid Game cryptocurrency soars by almost 90,000% in less than a week

The Korean Netflix hit series Squid Game apparently does not only earn the largest streaming service in the world lots of money. Even fans of the brutal show, in which adults compete in child games in order to pay off their debt, can now invest in a new cryptocurrency called SQUID. As reported by CNBC and Fortune, the Squid Game cryptocurrency has recently surged massively. At the time of writing this article, one SQUID is worth around US$10.9 according to CoinMarketCap.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
invezz.com

5 key highlights from Squid Game token’s whitepaper

Squid Game will limit neither the ultimate bonus nor the number of participants. The Squid Game project is a crypto play to earn platform inspired by the Korean hit series on Netflix about children’s tournament that turns deadly. Any member of the crypto community can take part in the Squid Game with the SQUID token or a related NFTs. Here are 5 highlights from the whitepaper.
MARKETS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Dave Stumbled Across a Hidden Claim That May be Worth Millions

Dave Turin of Turin Mining has been trying to find pay dirt on Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune. Digging in the cold and snow, he finds a claim that looks promising. If the claim pans out how it should, Dave could be making millions. Alaska and the Yukon can be bountiful areas. However, Turin Mining is headed to Idaho. The trick is finding spots that the old-time miners were unable to dig out. If they can find a pot that hasn’t been cleaned out too much, they have a payday coming their way. However, things aren’t always as easy as it seems.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Disney, Beyond Meat, Bumble Fall Premarket; Affirm Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, November 11th. Please refresh for updates. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock fell 5.6% after the entertainment and media giant reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since it launched the streaming video service, as well as disappointing quarterly profits from its theme park decision.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Under the Radar Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

The U.S. economy is rebounding faster than expected, and the recent passage of a whopping infrastructure spending bill is expected to boost its recovery further. Also, the U.S. unemployment rate is declining gradually. In addition, the Fed intends to be patient regarding interest rate hikes. Given this backdrop, we think under-the-radar stocks Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) and Natus (NTUS) could be worth betting on now.Equity market benchmarks ended their record rally yesterday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow declining by 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, due to a 6.2% annual rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Nonetheless, the United States is recovering faster than expected, driven by favorable policies. The labor market is getting back on track as evidenced by reported gains in broad-based payroll numbers. Furthermore, the unemployment rate declined to 4.6%, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 531,000 last month.
STOCKS
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Ninja, Sage and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is still a few weeks away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Studio to Boots and Superdrug. And now we’ve got our sights on Amazon, which has just kicked off its pre-Black Friday event, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action...
SHOPPING
investing.com

Some Index Charts Turn Neutral From Bullish

The major equity indexes closed lower Wednesday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as NYSE volumes rose and NASDAQ volumes dipped from the prior session. Most closed at or near their lows of the day as no late session buying was presented. The charts saw five of the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Markets Closed Lower After US Inflation Hit a Three-Decade High

Yesterday, major markets closed lower after US inflation hit a three-decade high. High growth companies, including technology giants, lagged the broader market. Supposedly, higher inflation means higher bond yields, so capital leaves the stock market and goes towards income generating assets. We shall see. The October US consumer-price index (CPI)...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P closes little changed as chips boost Nasdaq in subdued holiday trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended only nominally higher on Thursday, with chipmakers helping push the Nasdaq into green territory in a muted Veterans Day session, the day after hotter-than-expected inflation reports dampened investor sentiment and halted a streak of record closing highs. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Co, falling...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Soar After Record Singles’ Day Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. are rallying Thursday amid investor optimism after blowout Singles’ Day sales and a report that Didi Global Inc. is getting ready to relaunch its apps. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index jumped as much as 5.2%, the biggest intraday climb since...
STOCKS
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best discounts on 4K and OLED smart TVs from Samsung, Sony Bravia and more

Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online. Last week, AO, Currys and Studio have all kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. We’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled below, but keep checking back as the big day approaches for even more top deals. And this week, Amazon has joined in on the fun, too. Here...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy