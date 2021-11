Although it never had a specific release date in the first place, Blizzard Entertainment has today revealed that it is delaying Overwatch 2. The long-awaited Overwatch sequel was first announced all the way back at BlizzCon in 2019 and since then, Blizzard has continued to semi-frequently update fans on the project. In order to make the game even better than before, though, the studio has now decided that it won't be able to launch the game when it originally planned to do so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO