We reviewed the OnePlus Nord 2 5G a couple of months ago and found it to offer immense value for money, in fact, we were that impressed that we slapped an ‘Editor’s Choice’ award on it and called it the ‘Mid-range Champion of 2021’. Now it seems that OnePlus is gearing up to launch a special edition of the Nord 2 5G that will carry a Pac-Man theme and perhaps, more importantly, could switch from being powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chip to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G.

